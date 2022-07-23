Textbook Question
Which of the following is a chemical defense found in tears? Select all that apply.
a. Water
b. Lysozyme
c. Antimicrobial peptides
d. Neutrophils
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Which of the following is a chemical defense found in tears? Select all that apply.
a. Water
b. Lysozyme
c. Antimicrobial peptides
d. Neutrophils
Select all the false statements about fever.
a. It is generated by pyrogens
b. It is an innate immune defense
c. It is accompanied by a decrease in metabolism
d. It can be reduced by anti-inflammatory drugs
e. It can accompany inflammation
Which of the following are formed elements of the blood? Select all that apply.
a. Platelet
b. Leukocyte
c. Plasma
d. Erythrocyte
e. Complement proteins