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Ch. 11 - Innate Immunity
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 11 - Innate ImmunityProblem 23
Chapter 11, Problem 23

Match the following fever terms to their proper definition; not all definitions will be used.
Table matching fever terms like Relapsing, Quartan, and Remittent to their definitions describing fever patterns and characteristics.

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Step 1: Understand the key fever terms that are commonly used in microbiology and medicine, such as 'intermittent fever', 'remittent fever', 'continuous fever', and 'relapsing fever'.
Step 2: Review the definitions of each fever type carefully. For example, intermittent fever is characterized by fever spikes that return to normal temperature at regular intervals, while remittent fever shows fluctuating temperatures that never return to normal.
Step 3: Compare each fever term with the provided definitions, identifying unique features such as the pattern of temperature changes over time.
Step 4: Eliminate definitions that do not correspond to any of the fever terms based on their characteristics, since not all definitions will be used.
Step 5: Match each fever term to the definition that best describes its temperature pattern, ensuring that the clinical features align correctly.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Types of Fever Patterns

Fever patterns describe the variations in body temperature over time during an illness. Common types include continuous, intermittent, remittent, and relapsing fevers, each with distinct temperature fluctuations that help in diagnosing specific infections or conditions.
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Pathophysiology of Fever

Fever results from the body's immune response to infection or inflammation, where pyrogens trigger the hypothalamus to raise the body's set-point temperature. Understanding this mechanism explains why fever patterns vary depending on the underlying cause.
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Clinical Significance of Fever Patterns

Recognizing different fever patterns aids clinicians in narrowing down potential diagnoses, such as distinguishing bacterial from viral infections or identifying diseases like malaria or typhoid. Accurate matching of fever terms to definitions improves clinical assessment and treatment.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following is a chemical defense found in tears? Select all that apply.

a. Water

b. Lysozyme

c. Antimicrobial peptides

d. Neutrophils

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Textbook Question

Select all the false statements about fever.

a. It is generated by pyrogens

b. It is an innate immune defense

c. It is accompanied by a decrease in metabolism

d. It can be reduced by anti-inflammatory drugs

e. It can accompany inflammation

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Textbook Question

Which of the following are formed elements of the blood? Select all that apply.

a. Platelet

b. Leukocyte

c. Plasma

d. Erythrocyte

e. Complement proteins

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