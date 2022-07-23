Textbook Question
Why is it challenging to obtain selectively toxic drugs against fungi, protozoans, and viruses?
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Why is it challenging to obtain selectively toxic drugs against fungi, protozoans, and viruses?
Choose the false statement(s). Select all that apply.
a. Antifungal drugs may target cholesterol in fungal cell membranes.
b. Azole and polyene drugs promote cell lysis by impacting fungal cell plasma membranes.
c. Echinocandin drugs inhibit fungal cell wall synthesis.
d. Antifungal drugs may target DNA replication.
e. Antifungal drugs may target protein synthesis.
Match the antimicrobial drug to its feature. Some features may be used more than once, and some may not be used at all.