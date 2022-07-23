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Ch. 15 - Antimicrobial Drugs
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 15 - Antimicrobial DrugsProblem 18
Chapter 15, Problem 18

Which sensitivity test is best for determining the minimum bactericidal concentration and the minimum inhibitory concentration of a drug?

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1
Understand the definitions: The Minimum Inhibitory Concentration (MIC) is the lowest concentration of an antimicrobial agent that prevents visible growth of a microorganism after overnight incubation. The Minimum Bactericidal Concentration (MBC) is the lowest concentration of the drug that kills 99.9% of the initial bacterial population.
Recognize that different sensitivity tests are designed to measure either inhibition of growth or killing of bacteria. For example, disk diffusion tests measure zones of inhibition but do not directly provide MIC or MBC values.
Identify that broth dilution methods (either macro or microdilution) are commonly used to determine MIC by exposing bacteria to serial dilutions of the drug and observing growth.
To determine MBC, after finding the MIC, samples from tubes with no visible growth are subcultured onto drug-free media to check for bacterial survival, thus identifying the lowest concentration that kills bacteria.
Conclude that the broth dilution method is the best sensitivity test for determining both MIC and MBC because it allows precise quantification of drug concentrations and assessment of bacterial growth and survival.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Minimum Inhibitory Concentration (MIC)

MIC is the lowest concentration of an antimicrobial agent that prevents visible growth of a microorganism after incubation. It helps determine the effectiveness of a drug in inhibiting bacterial growth, guiding appropriate dosage decisions.
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Minimum Bactericidal Concentration (MBC)

MBC is the lowest concentration of an antimicrobial that kills 99.9% of the initial bacterial population. It is determined by subculturing from MIC tests to assess whether bacteria are killed or just inhibited.
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Broth Dilution Sensitivity Test

The broth dilution method involves exposing bacteria to serial dilutions of an antibiotic in liquid media. It is the preferred test for determining both MIC and MBC because it allows precise quantification of inhibitory and bactericidal concentrations.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Why is it challenging to obtain selectively toxic drugs against fungi, protozoans, and viruses?

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Textbook Question

Choose the false statement(s). Select all that apply.

a. Antifungal drugs may target cholesterol in fungal cell membranes.

b. Azole and polyene drugs promote cell lysis by impacting fungal cell plasma membranes.

c. Echinocandin drugs inhibit fungal cell wall synthesis.

d. Antifungal drugs may target DNA replication.

e. Antifungal drugs may target protein synthesis.

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Textbook Question

Match the antimicrobial drug to its feature. Some features may be used more than once, and some may not be used at all.

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