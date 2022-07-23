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Ch. 15 - Antimicrobial Drugs
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 15 - Antimicrobial DrugsProblem 17
Chapter 15, Problem 17

Match the antimicrobial drug to its feature. Some features may be used more than once, and some may not be used at all.
Table listing antimicrobial drugs with blank spaces to match each to its specific feature or treatment use.

Verified step by step guidance
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Step 1: Understand the drug classes and their primary uses. For example, Chloroquine is known as an antimalarial drug but is also used to treat some nonmalarial protozoan infections.
Step 2: Identify the drug that is an antihelminthic (anti-worm) agent. Albendazole and Praziquantel are common antihelminthic drugs, so match the antihelminthic drug feature to one of these.
Step 3: Recognize that Metronidazole is primarily used to treat protozoan infections and some anaerobic bacterial infections, but it is not an antihelminthic drug, so it should be matched accordingly.
Step 4: Quinine is historically used to treat malaria but is not effective against MRSA (methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus). MRSA infections are treated with specific antibiotics, so Quinine should be matched with its antimalarial role or another appropriate feature.
Step 5: Artemisinin combination therapy (ACT) is a modern antimalarial treatment used for malaria resistant to older drugs like Chloroquine and Quinine, so match ACT with the feature describing treatment of resistant malaria cases.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Antimicrobial Drug Classification

Antimicrobial drugs are classified based on the type of pathogen they target, such as antibacterial, antiprotozoal, anthelmintic, or antimalarial agents. Understanding these classifications helps in matching drugs to their specific uses and mechanisms of action.
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Mechanism of Action and Drug Resistance

Each antimicrobial drug works through a specific mechanism to inhibit or kill pathogens. Some drugs are effective against resistant strains, such as MRSA or drug-resistant malaria, which is crucial for selecting appropriate treatments in clinical settings.
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Treatment of Parasitic Infections

Parasitic infections caused by protozoa, helminths, or malaria parasites require targeted drugs like metronidazole, praziquantel, or artemisinin-based therapies. Knowing the drug's target parasite and resistance profile is essential for effective treatment.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Mark the following as true or false, and then correct the false statements so they are true.

a. Human cells make drug efflux pumps.

b. The minimum bactericidal concentration is the minimum concentration of the drug that kills at least 50 percent of the bacteria present.

c. The E-test can reveal if a drug is bactericidal or bacteriostatic.

d. A drug that is bactericidal at one dose may be bacteriostatic at another dose.

e. The antifolate combination therapy trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole may be used to treat protozoan infections.

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Textbook Question

Why is it challenging to obtain selectively toxic drugs against fungi, protozoans, and viruses?

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Textbook Question

Which sensitivity test is best for determining the minimum bactericidal concentration and the minimum inhibitory concentration of a drug?

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Textbook Question

Choose the false statement(s). Select all that apply.

a. Antifungal drugs may target cholesterol in fungal cell membranes.

b. Azole and polyene drugs promote cell lysis by impacting fungal cell plasma membranes.

c. Echinocandin drugs inhibit fungal cell wall synthesis.

d. Antifungal drugs may target DNA replication.

e. Antifungal drugs may target protein synthesis.

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