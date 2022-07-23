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Ch. 4 - Introduction to Eukaryotic Cells
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 4 - Introduction to Eukaryotic CellsProblem 14
Chapter 4, Problem 14

Which of the following characteristics regarding eukaryotic organelles supports the endosymbiotic theory? Select all that apply.
a. Eukaryotic ribosomes are 70S just like prokaryotic ribosomes.
b. Mitochondria and chloroplasts have 70S ribosomes like prokaryotes.
c. Mitochondria and chloroplasts are double-membrane organelles similar in size to bacteria.
d. Mitochondria and chloroplasts have their own circular chromosome.
e. Eukaryotes can have cell walls like prokaryotes.

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1
Understand the endosymbiotic theory: it proposes that certain organelles in eukaryotic cells, specifically mitochondria and chloroplasts, originated from free-living prokaryotes that were engulfed by ancestral eukaryotic cells.
Identify key features of mitochondria and chloroplasts that resemble prokaryotes, such as the type of ribosomes they contain. Prokaryotic ribosomes are 70S, while eukaryotic cytoplasmic ribosomes are 80S.
Consider the membrane structure of these organelles. Both mitochondria and chloroplasts have a double membrane, which supports the idea that they were once independent organisms engulfed by a host cell.
Look at the genetic material: mitochondria and chloroplasts contain their own circular DNA, similar to bacterial chromosomes, which is distinct from the linear chromosomes found in the eukaryotic nucleus.
Evaluate each option based on these criteria: options mentioning 70S ribosomes in mitochondria and chloroplasts, double membranes, and their own circular chromosomes support the endosymbiotic theory, while features like eukaryotic ribosomes being 70S or eukaryotes having cell walls do not directly support this theory.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Endosymbiotic Theory

The endosymbiotic theory proposes that mitochondria and chloroplasts originated from free-living prokaryotes that were engulfed by ancestral eukaryotic cells. This explains why these organelles have features similar to bacteria, such as their own DNA and ribosomes, supporting their evolutionary origin as symbiotic organisms.
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Endosymbiotic Theory

Organelle Ribosomes

Mitochondria and chloroplasts contain 70S ribosomes, which are characteristic of prokaryotes, unlike the 80S ribosomes found in the eukaryotic cytoplasm. This similarity supports the idea that these organelles evolved from prokaryotic ancestors and retained their original protein synthesis machinery.
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Organelle Structure and DNA

Mitochondria and chloroplasts have double membranes and their own circular DNA, resembling bacterial cells. These structural features provide strong evidence for the endosymbiotic origin, as they suggest these organelles were once independent prokaryotic organisms that became integrated into eukaryotic cells.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Fungal spores can be made by ________. Select all that apply.

a. Binary fission

b. Mitosis

c. Meiosis

d. Asexual reproduction

e. Sexual reproduction

f. Sporogony

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Textbook Question

Most fungi grow as a collection of tubular structures called ___________________.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following statements are true regarding protozoans? Select all that apply.

a. They are unicellular.

b. They have cell walls.

c. They are usually nonphotosynthetic.

d. They are animal-like protists.

e. Some are pathogens.

f. They usually have simple life cycles.

g. They often use sexual and asexual reproduction.

h. They usually lack nuclei.

i. They all have mitochondria.

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Textbook Question

Complete the table by answering yes or no for each question.

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Textbook Question

Eukaryotic flagella differ from prokaryotic flagella in that:

a. Eukaryotic flagella use a rotary motion to propel the cell.

b. Eukaryotic flagella are made of proteins.

c. Eukaryotic flagella are not enclosed in a membrane.

d. Eukaryotic flagella have a 9 +2 arrangement of microtubules.

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