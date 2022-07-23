Fungal spores can be made by ________. Select all that apply.
a. Binary fission
b. Mitosis
c. Meiosis
d. Asexual reproduction
e. Sexual reproduction
f. Sporogony
Fungal spores can be made by ________. Select all that apply.
a. Binary fission
b. Mitosis
c. Meiosis
d. Asexual reproduction
e. Sexual reproduction
f. Sporogony
Most fungi grow as a collection of tubular structures called ___________________.
Which of the following statements are true regarding protozoans? Select all that apply.
a. They are unicellular.
b. They have cell walls.
c. They are usually nonphotosynthetic.
d. They are animal-like protists.
e. Some are pathogens.
f. They usually have simple life cycles.
g. They often use sexual and asexual reproduction.
h. They usually lack nuclei.
i. They all have mitochondria.
Complete the table by answering yes or no for each question.
Eukaryotic flagella differ from prokaryotic flagella in that:
a. Eukaryotic flagella use a rotary motion to propel the cell.
b. Eukaryotic flagella are made of proteins.
c. Eukaryotic flagella are not enclosed in a membrane.
d. Eukaryotic flagella have a 9 +2 arrangement of microtubules.