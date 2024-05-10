18. Viruses, Viroids, & Prions
Plaque Assays
3:18 minutes
Problem 6.9a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Which of the following could inform you if your patient had a previous infection with a nonpersistent virus and recovered? Select all that apply. (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. A PCR test
b. A plaque assay
c. An ELISA test
d. An agglutination assay
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
13
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice