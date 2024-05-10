18. Viruses, Viroids, & Prions
Introduction to Viruses
3:52 minutes
Problem 6.5a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
An accidental needle stick occurs during routine treatment of an HIV-positive patient who arrives at your clinic. Immediate administration of _______________ can block viral entry.
a. enfuvirtide
b. vapendavir
c. AZT
d. amantadine
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
25
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice