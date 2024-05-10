18. Viruses, Viroids, & Prions
Introduction to Viruses
Problem 6.3a
Textbook Question
Assume a new enveloped RNA virus is causing an epidemic. Which of the following may be useful to manage the disease? Select all that apply.
a. Injectable antibodies
b. Interferons
c. Antibiotics
d. Nucleoside analogs
