18. Viruses, Viroids, & Prions
Introduction to Viruses
Problem 6.2a
A young mother who has hepatitis B is under your care. Your main concern is to prevent the spread of the virus from infected cells to healthy ones. You would recommend (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. acyclovir.
b. Retrovir.
c. interferon.
d. Valtrex.
