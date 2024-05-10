18. Viruses, Viroids, & Prions
Introduction to Viruses
Problem 6.10a
Which of the following is a potential feature of an animal virus? Select all that apply.
a. Presence of an envelope
b. Presence of a naked icosahedral capsid
c. Ability to inject naked RNA into the host cell
d. Ability to integrate into the host cell’s genome
e. Ability to cause host cell lysis
f. Ability to build DNA from an RNA template
