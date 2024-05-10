18. Viruses, Viroids, & Prions
A young man comes into your clinic and asks for an HIV test. He had unprotected sex two weeks ago and is nervous. His best option would be a(n) (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. ELISA of anti-HIV antibodies.
b. test that detects HIV genes.
c. latex agglutination test.
d. cell culture of blood sample.
