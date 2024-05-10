18. Viruses, Viroids, & Prions
An RNA virus with an antisense or negative strand must have which of the following enzymes to replicate?
a. Reverse transcriptase
b. Host DNA polymerase
c. RNA-dependent RNA polymerase
d. Host RNA polymerase
