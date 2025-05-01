Construct a payoff matrix for the following scenario: Two firms, A and B, can either set a high price or a low price. If both set a high price, they earn $10 million each. If both set a low price, they earn $5 million each. If one sets a high price and the other sets a low price, the firm with the low price earns $15 million, and the firm with the high price earns $2 million. What is the dominant strategy for each firm?