- 0. Basic Principles of Economics(0)
- Introduction to Economics(0)
- People Are Rational(0)
- People Respond to Incentives(0)
- Scarcity and Choice(0)
- Marginal Analysis(0)
- Allocative Efficiency, Productive Efficiency, and Equality(0)
- Positive and Normative Analysis(0)
- Microeconomics vs. Macroeconomics(0)
- Factors of Production(0)
- Circular Flow Diagram(0)
- Graphing Review(0)
- Percentage and Decimal Review(0)
- Fractions Review(0)
- 1. Reading and Understanding Graphs(0)
- Graphs of Two Variables(0)
- Relationships between Variables(0)
- Interpreting Graphs, Correlation, Causation, and Omitted Variables(0)
- Slope of Linear Graphs(0)
- Slope of a Curve at a Point(0)
- Finding the Maximum and Minimum Points on Graphs(0)
- Percentage and Decimal Review(0)
- Fractions Review(0)
- Areas of Shapes(0)
- 2. Introductory Economic Models(0)
- Production Possibilities Frontier (PPF) - Introduction and Productive Efficiency(0)
- PPF - Increasing Marginal Opportunity Costs and Allocative Efficiency(0)
- PPF - Outward Shifts(0)
- PPF - Comparative Advantage and Absolute Advantage(0)
- PPF - Comparative Advantage and Trade(0)
- PPF - The Price of the Trade(0)
- 3. The Market Forces of Supply and Demand(0)
- Competitive Markets(0)
- The Demand Curve(0)
- Shifts in the Demand Curve(0)
- Movement Along a Demand Curve(0)
- The Supply Curve(0)
- Shifts in the Supply Curve(0)
- Movement Along a Supply Curve(0)
- Market Equilibrium(0)
- Using the Supply and Demand Curves to Find Equilibrium(0)
- Effects of Surplus(0)
- Effects of Shortage(0)
- Supply and Demand: Quantitative Analysis(0)
- 4. Elasticity(0)
- Percentage Change and Price Elasticity of Demand(0)
- Elasticity and the Midpoint Method(0)
- Price Elasticity of Demand on a Graph(0)
- Determinants of Price Elasticity of Demand(0)
- Total Revenue Test(0)
- Total Revenue Along a Linear Demand Curve(0)
- Income Elasticity of Demand(0)
- Cross-Price Elasticity of Demand(0)
- Price Elasticity of Supply(0)
- Price Elasticity of Supply on a Graph(0)
- Elasticity Summary(0)
- 5. Consumer and Producer Surplus; Price Ceilings and Floors(0)
- Consumer Surplus and Willingness to Pay(0)
- Producer Surplus and Willingness to Sell(0)
- Economic Surplus and Efficiency(0)
- Quantitative Analysis of Consumer and Producer Surplus at Equilibrium(0)
- Price Ceilings, Price Floors, and Black Markets(0)
- Quantitative Analysis of Price Ceilings and Price Floors: Finding Points(0)
- Quantitative Analysis of Price Ceilings and Price Floors: Finding Areas(0)
- 6. Introduction to Taxes and Subsidies(0)
- 7. Externalities(0)
- 8. The Types of Goods(0)
- 9. International Trade(0)
- 10. The Costs of Production(0)
- 11. Perfect Competition(0)
- Introduction to the Four Market Models(0)
- Characteristics of Perfect Competition(0)
- Revenue in Perfect Competition(0)
- Perfect Competition Profit on the Graph(0)
- Short Run Shutdown Decision(0)
- Long Run Entry and Exit Decision(0)
- Individual Supply Curve in the Short Run and Long Run(0)
- Market Supply Curve in the Short Run and Long Run(0)
- Long Run Equilibrium(0)
- Perfect Competition and Efficiency(0)
- Four Market Model Summary: Perfect Competition(0)
- 12. Monopoly(0)
- Characteristics of Monopoly(0)
- Monopoly Revenue(0)
- Monopoly Profit on the Graph(0)
- Monopoly Efficiency and Deadweight Loss(0)
- Price Discrimination(0)
- Antitrust Laws and Government Regulation of Monopolies(0)
- Mergers and the Herfindahl-Hirschman Index (HHI)(0)
- Four Firm Concentration Ratio(0)
- Four Market Model Summary: Monopoly(0)
- 13. Monopolistic Competition(0)
- 14. Oligopoly(0)
- 15. Markets for the Factors of Production(0)
- The Production Function and Marginal Revenue Product(0)
- Demand for Labor in Perfect Competition(0)
- Shifts in Labor Demand(0)
- Supply of Labor in Perfect Competition(0)
- Shifts in Labor Supply(0)
- Differences in Wages(0)
- Other Factors of Production: Land and Capital(0)
- Unions(0)
- Monopsony(0)
- Bilateral Monopoly(0)
- 16. Income Inequality and Poverty(0)
- 17. Asymmetric Information, Voting, and Public Choice(0)
- 18. Consumer Choice and Behavioral Economics(0)
Long Run Equilibrium: Videos & Practice Problems
Long Run Equilibrium Practice Problems
In the long run, why does the market supply curve stabilize at the minimum average total cost (ATC) despite changes in demand?
If a new health trend increases the demand for avocados, what is the sequence of events that will occur in a perfectly competitive market?
How does an increase in demand for electric cars affect the equilibrium price and quantity in the short run?
What impact do short run profits have on firm entry and market supply in a competitive industry?
If the demand for coffee increases, what happens to the equilibrium price and quantity, and how does the market adjust back to long run equilibrium?
What are the long run effects of increased market demand on the number of firms and overall supply?
How does the entry of new firms eliminate short run profits and restore long run equilibrium in a competitive market?
If consumer preferences shift towards gluten-free products, how will the wheat market adjust in the long run?
What ensures that the long run market supply curve stabilizes at the minimum ATC price?
How do shifts in the demand curve lead to short run profits or losses and eventually return to long run equilibrium?
What happens to the equilibrium price and quantity of smartphones in the short run if demand increases?
What is the impact of short run profits on firm entry and market supply in a competitive industry?
If the demand for organic vegetables increases, what happens to the equilibrium price and quantity, and how does the market adjust back to long run equilibrium?
What are the long run effects of increased market demand on the number of firms and overall supply?
How does the entry of new firms eliminate short run profits and restore long run equilibrium in a competitive market?