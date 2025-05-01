- 0. Basic Principles of Economics(0)
- Introduction to Economics(0)
- People Are Rational(0)
- People Respond to Incentives(0)
- Scarcity and Choice(0)
- Marginal Analysis(0)
- Allocative Efficiency, Productive Efficiency, and Equality(0)
- Positive and Normative Analysis(0)
- Microeconomics vs. Macroeconomics(0)
- Factors of Production(0)
- Circular Flow Diagram(0)
- Graphing Review(0)
- Percentage and Decimal Review(0)
- Fractions Review(0)
- 1. Reading and Understanding Graphs(0)
- Graphs of Two Variables(0)
- Relationships between Variables(0)
- Interpreting Graphs, Correlation, Causation, and Omitted Variables(0)
- Slope of Linear Graphs(0)
- Slope of a Curve at a Point(0)
- Finding the Maximum and Minimum Points on Graphs(0)
- Percentage and Decimal Review(0)
- Fractions Review(0)
- Areas of Shapes(0)
- 2. Introductory Economic Models(0)
- Production Possibilities Frontier (PPF) - Introduction and Productive Efficiency(0)
- PPF - Increasing Marginal Opportunity Costs and Allocative Efficiency(0)
- PPF - Outward Shifts(0)
- PPF - Comparative Advantage and Absolute Advantage(0)
- PPF - Comparative Advantage and Trade(0)
- PPF - The Price of the Trade(0)
- 3. The Market Forces of Supply and Demand(0)
- Competitive Markets(0)
- The Demand Curve(0)
- Shifts in the Demand Curve(0)
- Movement Along a Demand Curve(0)
- The Supply Curve(0)
- Shifts in the Supply Curve(0)
- Movement Along a Supply Curve(0)
- Market Equilibrium(0)
- Using the Supply and Demand Curves to Find Equilibrium(0)
- Effects of Surplus(0)
- Effects of Shortage(0)
- Supply and Demand: Quantitative Analysis(0)
- 4. Elasticity(0)
- Percentage Change and Price Elasticity of Demand(0)
- Elasticity and the Midpoint Method(0)
- Price Elasticity of Demand on a Graph(0)
- Determinants of Price Elasticity of Demand(0)
- Total Revenue Test(0)
- Total Revenue Along a Linear Demand Curve(0)
- Income Elasticity of Demand(0)
- Cross-Price Elasticity of Demand(0)
- Price Elasticity of Supply(0)
- Price Elasticity of Supply on a Graph(0)
- Elasticity Summary(0)
- 5. Consumer and Producer Surplus; Price Ceilings and Floors(0)
- Consumer Surplus and Willingness to Pay(0)
- Producer Surplus and Willingness to Sell(0)
- Economic Surplus and Efficiency(0)
- Quantitative Analysis of Consumer and Producer Surplus at Equilibrium(0)
- Price Ceilings, Price Floors, and Black Markets(0)
- Quantitative Analysis of Price Ceilings and Price Floors: Finding Points(0)
- Quantitative Analysis of Price Ceilings and Price Floors: Finding Areas(0)
- 6. Introduction to Taxes and Subsidies(0)
- 7. Externalities(0)
- 8. The Types of Goods(0)
- 9. International Trade(0)
- 10. The Costs of Production(0)
- 11. Perfect Competition(0)
- Introduction to the Four Market Models(0)
- Characteristics of Perfect Competition(0)
- Revenue in Perfect Competition(0)
- Perfect Competition Profit on the Graph(0)
- Short Run Shutdown Decision(0)
- Long Run Entry and Exit Decision(0)
- Individual Supply Curve in the Short Run and Long Run(0)
- Market Supply Curve in the Short Run and Long Run(0)
- Long Run Equilibrium(0)
- Perfect Competition and Efficiency(0)
- Four Market Model Summary: Perfect Competition(0)
- 12. Monopoly(0)
- Characteristics of Monopoly(0)
- Monopoly Revenue(0)
- Monopoly Profit on the Graph(0)
- Monopoly Efficiency and Deadweight Loss(0)
- Price Discrimination(0)
- Antitrust Laws and Government Regulation of Monopolies(0)
- Mergers and the Herfindahl-Hirschman Index (HHI)(0)
- Four Firm Concentration Ratio(0)
- Four Market Model Summary: Monopoly(0)
- 13. Monopolistic Competition(0)
- 14. Oligopoly(0)
- 15. Markets for the Factors of Production(0)
- The Production Function and Marginal Revenue Product(0)
- Demand for Labor in Perfect Competition(0)
- Shifts in Labor Demand(0)
- Supply of Labor in Perfect Competition(0)
- Shifts in Labor Supply(0)
- Differences in Wages(0)
- Other Factors of Production: Land and Capital(0)
- Unions(0)
- Monopsony(0)
- Bilateral Monopoly(0)
- 16. Income Inequality and Poverty(0)
- 17. Asymmetric Information, Voting, and Public Choice(0)
- 18. Consumer Choice and Behavioral Economics(0)
The Production Function and Marginal Revenue Product: Videos & Practice Problems
The Production Function and Marginal Revenue Product Practice Problems
A factory hires an additional worker, increasing its output from 100 to 120 units. What is the marginal product of labor?
If the marginal product of labor is 15 units and the price of each unit is $10, what is the value of the marginal product of labor?
Why might a firm prefer to use the marginal revenue product instead of the value of the marginal product of labor?
A company finds that hiring an additional worker increases its revenue by $200. What is the marginal revenue product of this worker?
A bakery hires an additional worker, increasing its output from 50 to 70 loaves of bread per day. If each loaf sells for $5, what is the marginal revenue product of the worker?
A firm is considering hiring an additional worker. The marginal product of labor is 10 units, and the price per unit is $8. If the worker's wage is $70, should the firm hire the worker?
Which factor of production is primarily responsible for the physical and mental contributions in the production process?
A company increases its workforce from 10 to 11 employees, resulting in an increase in output from 200 to 230 units. What is the marginal product of labor?
If the marginal product of labor is 25 units and the price of each unit is $4, what is the value of the marginal product of labor?
What is the primary difference between the value of the marginal product of labor and the marginal revenue product?
A firm discovers that hiring an additional worker increases its revenue by $500. What is the marginal revenue product of this worker?
In what way does entrepreneurship enhance the efficiency of the production process?
A car manufacturer hires an additional worker, increasing its output from 10 to 15 cars per day. If each car sells for $20,000, what is the marginal revenue product of the worker?