PPF - Outward Shifts: Videos & Practice Problems
PPF - Outward Shifts Practice Problems
How does a technological advance in the pizza industry affect the PPF for pizza and robots?
If a new technology improves the efficiency of producing smartphones, how might this affect the production of laptops in the same economy?
A new technology allows for more efficient production of electric cars. How might this reallocation of resources affect the production of traditional gasoline cars?
Evaluate the impact of a general increase in technology on the PPF of an economy producing both agricultural and industrial goods.
How do the effects of a technological advance in the computer industry compare to a general technological advance across all industries on the PPF?
What does an outward shift in the PPF signify about an economy's productivity and growth potential?
How might the acquisition of new oil reserves affect the PPF of an oil-producing country?
Analyze the difference between an industry-specific outward shift and a general outward shift in the PPF.
Synthesize the effects of a new technology that improves both agricultural and industrial production on the PPF.
Evaluate the impact of a new software that increases the efficiency of the tech industry on the PPF for tech products.
What is the likely impact of a technological advance in the textile industry on the production of other goods?
How does increased efficiency in the automotive industry affect the production of other goods?
Analyze the effects of a new technology in the pharmaceutical industry versus a general technological advance on the PPF.
Synthesize a scenario where a natural disaster leads to an inward shift in the PPF.
Evaluate the impact of a new agricultural technology on the PPF and economic growth potential.