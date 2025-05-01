- 0. Basic Principles of Economics(0)
- Introduction to Economics(0)
- People Are Rational(0)
- People Respond to Incentives(0)
- Scarcity and Choice(0)
- Marginal Analysis(0)
- Allocative Efficiency, Productive Efficiency, and Equality(0)
- Positive and Normative Analysis(0)
- Microeconomics vs. Macroeconomics(0)
- Factors of Production(0)
- Circular Flow Diagram(0)
- Graphing Review(0)
- Percentage and Decimal Review(0)
- Fractions Review(0)
- 1. Reading and Understanding Graphs(0)
- Graphs of Two Variables(0)
- Relationships between Variables(0)
- Interpreting Graphs, Correlation, Causation, and Omitted Variables(0)
- Slope of Linear Graphs(0)
- Slope of a Curve at a Point(0)
- Finding the Maximum and Minimum Points on Graphs(0)
- Percentage and Decimal Review(0)
- Fractions Review(0)
- Areas of Shapes(0)
- 2. Introductory Economic Models(0)
- Production Possibilities Frontier (PPF) - Introduction and Productive Efficiency(0)
- PPF - Increasing Marginal Opportunity Costs and Allocative Efficiency(0)
- PPF - Outward Shifts(0)
- PPF - Comparative Advantage and Absolute Advantage(0)
- PPF - Comparative Advantage and Trade(0)
- PPF - The Price of the Trade(0)
- 3. The Market Forces of Supply and Demand(0)
- Competitive Markets(0)
- The Demand Curve(0)
- Shifts in the Demand Curve(0)
- Movement Along a Demand Curve(0)
- The Supply Curve(0)
- Shifts in the Supply Curve(0)
- Movement Along a Supply Curve(0)
- Market Equilibrium(0)
- Using the Supply and Demand Curves to Find Equilibrium(0)
- Effects of Surplus(0)
- Effects of Shortage(0)
- Supply and Demand: Quantitative Analysis(0)
- 4. Elasticity(0)
- Percentage Change and Price Elasticity of Demand(0)
- Elasticity and the Midpoint Method(0)
- Price Elasticity of Demand on a Graph(0)
- Determinants of Price Elasticity of Demand(0)
- Total Revenue Test(0)
- Total Revenue Along a Linear Demand Curve(0)
- Income Elasticity of Demand(0)
- Cross-Price Elasticity of Demand(0)
- Price Elasticity of Supply(0)
- Price Elasticity of Supply on a Graph(0)
- Elasticity Summary(0)
- 5. Consumer and Producer Surplus; Price Ceilings and Floors(0)
- Consumer Surplus and Willingness to Pay(0)
- Producer Surplus and Willingness to Sell(0)
- Economic Surplus and Efficiency(0)
- Quantitative Analysis of Consumer and Producer Surplus at Equilibrium(0)
- Price Ceilings, Price Floors, and Black Markets(0)
- Quantitative Analysis of Price Ceilings and Price Floors: Finding Points(0)
- Quantitative Analysis of Price Ceilings and Price Floors: Finding Areas(0)
- 6. Introduction to Taxes and Subsidies(0)
- 7. Externalities(0)
- 8. The Types of Goods(0)
- 9. International Trade(0)
- 10. The Costs of Production(0)
- 11. Perfect Competition(0)
- Introduction to the Four Market Models(0)
- Characteristics of Perfect Competition(0)
- Revenue in Perfect Competition(0)
- Perfect Competition Profit on the Graph(0)
- Short Run Shutdown Decision(0)
- Long Run Entry and Exit Decision(0)
- Individual Supply Curve in the Short Run and Long Run(0)
- Market Supply Curve in the Short Run and Long Run(0)
- Long Run Equilibrium(0)
- Perfect Competition and Efficiency(0)
- Four Market Model Summary: Perfect Competition(0)
- 12. Monopoly(0)
- Characteristics of Monopoly(0)
- Monopoly Revenue(0)
- Monopoly Profit on the Graph(0)
- Monopoly Efficiency and Deadweight Loss(0)
- Price Discrimination(0)
- Antitrust Laws and Government Regulation of Monopolies(0)
- Mergers and the Herfindahl-Hirschman Index (HHI)(0)
- Four Firm Concentration Ratio(0)
- Four Market Model Summary: Monopoly(0)
- 13. Monopolistic Competition(0)
- 14. Oligopoly(0)
- 15. Markets for the Factors of Production(0)
- The Production Function and Marginal Revenue Product(0)
- Demand for Labor in Perfect Competition(0)
- Shifts in Labor Demand(0)
- Supply of Labor in Perfect Competition(0)
- Shifts in Labor Supply(0)
- Differences in Wages(0)
- Other Factors of Production: Land and Capital(0)
- Unions(0)
- Monopsony(0)
- Bilateral Monopoly(0)
- 16. Income Inequality and Poverty(0)
- 17. Asymmetric Information, Voting, and Public Choice(0)
- 18. Consumer Choice and Behavioral Economics(0)
The Demand Curve: Videos & Practice Problems
The Demand Curve Practice Problems
According to the law of demand, what happens to the quantity demanded of a good when its price increases?
If the price of a product is $5 and the quantity demanded is 50 units, what would be the quantity demanded if the price drops to $3, assuming the demand schedule shows a linear relationship?
How do the substitution effect and income effect explain the law of demand when the price of a good increases?
If two consumers have individual demand curves for a product, how is the market demand curve derived from these individual curves?
Why is it important to distinguish between 'demand' and 'quantity demanded' in microeconomic analysis?
Given a demand schedule with prices $2, $4, $6, and $8 and corresponding quantities demanded of 100, 80, 60, and 40, what is the slope of the demand curve?
How does a decrease in the price of a good affect the quantity demanded in both individual and market demand curves?
In the example of Supreme Pizzas, what happens to the market demand when the price of pizzas decreases?
If the demand curve for a product shifts to the right, what does this indicate about the product's demand?
How would you use a demand schedule to determine the quantity demanded at a price of $7?
Which effect explains why a consumer might switch from buying brand-name products to generic ones when prices rise?
If Consumer A demands 5 units and Consumer B demands 10 units at a price of $3, what is the market demand at this price?
What is the impact on the market demand curve if a new substitute product is introduced at a lower price?
In the context of Supreme Pizzas, what does a downward-sloping demand curve indicate?
Which of the following is NOT typically considered an exception to the law of demand?