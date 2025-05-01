- 0. Basic Principles of Economics(0)
Quantitative Analysis of Price Ceilings and Price Floors: Finding Points: Videos & Practice Problems
Quantitative Analysis of Price Ceilings and Price Floors: Finding Points Practice Problems
If the quantity demanded is given by Qd = 500 - 2P and the quantity supplied is given by Qs = 3P - 100, what is the equilibrium price?
If the quantity demanded is given by Qd = 600 - 3P and the quantity supplied is given by Qs = 2P + 100, what is the equilibrium quantity?
In a market where the equilibrium price is $120, a price ceiling is set at $100. What is the effect of this price ceiling?
In a market where the equilibrium price is $80, a price floor is set at $90. What is the effect of this price floor?
Given the demand equation Qd = 1000 - 5P and the supply equation Qs = 4P - 200, solve for the equilibrium price.
If the equilibrium price is $150 and a price ceiling is set at $100, what happens to the quantity demanded?
If the equilibrium price is $200 and a price ceiling is set at $150, what happens to the quantity supplied?
In a market with a price ceiling of $50, the quantity demanded is 500 units and the quantity supplied is 300 units. What is the resulting shortage?
In a market with a price floor of $70, the quantity demanded is 400 units and the quantity supplied is 600 units. What is the resulting surplus?
In the rental market, a price ceiling is set below the equilibrium rent. What is a likely consequence?
In the labor market, a price floor is set above the equilibrium wage. What is a likely consequence?
Given Qd = 2000 - 3P and Qs = 2P + 500, find the quantity demanded and supplied at a price ceiling of $400.
Given Qd = 2500 - 4P and Qs = 3P + 200, find the quantity demanded and supplied at a price ceiling of $300.
What is a potential long-term effect of a persistent shortage in the rental market due to a price ceiling?
What is a potential consequence of a price ceiling on essential goods during a crisis?
If the quantity demanded is 1500 units and the quantity supplied is 1000 units, what is the shortage?
If the quantity demanded is 800 units and the quantity supplied is 1200 units, what is the surplus?