- 0. Basic Principles of Economics(0)
- Introduction to Economics(0)
- People Are Rational(0)
- People Respond to Incentives(0)
- Scarcity and Choice(0)
- Marginal Analysis(0)
- Allocative Efficiency, Productive Efficiency, and Equality(0)
- Positive and Normative Analysis(0)
- Microeconomics vs. Macroeconomics(0)
- Factors of Production(0)
- Circular Flow Diagram(0)
- Graphing Review(0)
- Percentage and Decimal Review(0)
- Fractions Review(0)
- 1. Reading and Understanding Graphs(0)
- Graphs of Two Variables(0)
- Relationships between Variables(0)
- Interpreting Graphs, Correlation, Causation, and Omitted Variables(0)
- Slope of Linear Graphs(0)
- Slope of a Curve at a Point(0)
- Finding the Maximum and Minimum Points on Graphs(0)
- Percentage and Decimal Review(0)
- Fractions Review(0)
- Areas of Shapes(0)
- 2. Introductory Economic Models(0)
- Production Possibilities Frontier (PPF) - Introduction and Productive Efficiency(0)
- PPF - Increasing Marginal Opportunity Costs and Allocative Efficiency(0)
- PPF - Outward Shifts(0)
- PPF - Comparative Advantage and Absolute Advantage(0)
- PPF - Comparative Advantage and Trade(0)
- PPF - The Price of the Trade(0)
- 3. The Market Forces of Supply and Demand(0)
- Competitive Markets(0)
- The Demand Curve(0)
- Shifts in the Demand Curve(0)
- Movement Along a Demand Curve(0)
- The Supply Curve(0)
- Shifts in the Supply Curve(0)
- Movement Along a Supply Curve(0)
- Market Equilibrium(0)
- Using the Supply and Demand Curves to Find Equilibrium(0)
- Effects of Surplus(0)
- Effects of Shortage(0)
- Supply and Demand: Quantitative Analysis(0)
- 4. Elasticity(0)
- Percentage Change and Price Elasticity of Demand(0)
- Elasticity and the Midpoint Method(0)
- Price Elasticity of Demand on a Graph(0)
- Determinants of Price Elasticity of Demand(0)
- Total Revenue Test(0)
- Total Revenue Along a Linear Demand Curve(0)
- Income Elasticity of Demand(0)
- Cross-Price Elasticity of Demand(0)
- Price Elasticity of Supply(0)
- Price Elasticity of Supply on a Graph(0)
- Elasticity Summary(0)
- 5. Consumer and Producer Surplus; Price Ceilings and Floors(0)
- Consumer Surplus and Willingness to Pay(0)
- Producer Surplus and Willingness to Sell(0)
- Economic Surplus and Efficiency(0)
- Quantitative Analysis of Consumer and Producer Surplus at Equilibrium(0)
- Price Ceilings, Price Floors, and Black Markets(0)
- Quantitative Analysis of Price Ceilings and Price Floors: Finding Points(0)
- Quantitative Analysis of Price Ceilings and Price Floors: Finding Areas(0)
- 6. Introduction to Taxes and Subsidies(0)
- 7. Externalities(0)
- 8. The Types of Goods(0)
- 9. International Trade(0)
- 10. The Costs of Production(0)
- 11. Perfect Competition(0)
- Introduction to the Four Market Models(0)
- Characteristics of Perfect Competition(0)
- Revenue in Perfect Competition(0)
- Perfect Competition Profit on the Graph(0)
- Short Run Shutdown Decision(0)
- Long Run Entry and Exit Decision(0)
- Individual Supply Curve in the Short Run and Long Run(0)
- Market Supply Curve in the Short Run and Long Run(0)
- Long Run Equilibrium(0)
- Perfect Competition and Efficiency(0)
- Four Market Model Summary: Perfect Competition(0)
- 12. Monopoly(0)
- Characteristics of Monopoly(0)
- Monopoly Revenue(0)
- Monopoly Profit on the Graph(0)
- Monopoly Efficiency and Deadweight Loss(0)
- Price Discrimination(0)
- Antitrust Laws and Government Regulation of Monopolies(0)
- Mergers and the Herfindahl-Hirschman Index (HHI)(0)
- Four Firm Concentration Ratio(0)
- Four Market Model Summary: Monopoly(0)
- 13. Monopolistic Competition(0)
- 14. Oligopoly(0)
- 15. Markets for the Factors of Production(0)
- The Production Function and Marginal Revenue Product(0)
- Demand for Labor in Perfect Competition(0)
- Shifts in Labor Demand(0)
- Supply of Labor in Perfect Competition(0)
- Shifts in Labor Supply(0)
- Differences in Wages(0)
- Other Factors of Production: Land and Capital(0)
- Unions(0)
- Monopsony(0)
- Bilateral Monopoly(0)
- 16. Income Inequality and Poverty(0)
- 17. Asymmetric Information, Voting, and Public Choice(0)
- 18. Consumer Choice and Behavioral Economics(0)
Consumer Optimum Consumption: Budget Constraint and Indifference Curves: Videos & Practice Problems
Consumer Optimum Consumption: Budget Constraint and Indifference Curves Practice Problems
Why is the tangency condition significant in determining the consumer's optimum consumption point?
If a consumer has an income of $50, and the prices of goods X and Y are $5 and $10 respectively, what is the optimum consumption point if the indifference curve is tangent to the budget line at 4 units of X and 3 units of Y?
How does an increase in income affect the consumer's budget constraint and optimum consumption?
If the price of good X decreases while the price of good Y and income remain constant, what is the likely impact on the consumer's budget constraint and optimum consumption?
A consumer's income increases from $40 to $60, and the prices of goods A and B are $4 and $5 respectively. If the initial optimum consumption was 5 units of A and 4 units of B, what is the new optimum consumption point assuming the consumer's preferences remain unchanged?
Why is the optimum consumption point located where the highest attainable indifference curve is tangent to the budget constraint?
How do multiple indifference curves influence a consumer's decision-making process?
Given a graph with a budget constraint and multiple indifference curves, how would you determine the consumer's optimum consumption point?
A consumer has a budget of $100, and the prices of goods C and D are $10 and $20 respectively. If the indifference curve is tangent to the budget line at 6 units of C and 2 units of D, what is the optimum consumption point?
If the price of good Y increases while the price of good X and income remain constant, what is the likely impact on the consumer's budget constraint and optimum consumption?
What role do indifference curves play in determining consumer optimum consumption?
What does the tangency condition between the budget constraint and an indifference curve signify?
If a consumer's income decreases from $80 to $60, and the prices of goods E and F are $8 and $10 respectively, what is the new optimum consumption point assuming the initial optimum was 5 units of E and 4 units of F?
What happens to the budget constraint and optimum consumption when a consumer's income decreases?
How would you graphically determine the effect of a price decrease in good G on the consumer's budget constraint and optimum consumption?
If the price of good H increases, how does this affect the consumer's budget constraint and optimum consumption?
What does the point of tangency between the budget constraint and an indifference curve represent?