Market Supply Curve in the Short Run and Long Run: Videos & Practice Problems
Market Supply Curve in the Short Run and Long Run Practice Problems
Why do individual firms' supply curves coincide with their marginal cost curves in the short run?
If an individual firm supplies 50 units at a price of $10, how many units will 500 identical firms supply at the same price?
In the long run, why do firms earn zero economic profit even if they have positive accounting profits?
What is the impact of firm entry and exit on the market supply curve and price levels in the long run?
How does market entry and exit affect supply shifts and price changes until equilibrium is reached?
In a perfectly competitive market, how does the long-run supply curve ensure that supply meets demand at equilibrium prices?
Evaluate the statement: 'In the short run, the market supply curve is the sum of individual firms' average total cost curves.'
Synthesize the relationship between marginal cost and supply curve for a firm in the short run.
If each of 200 identical firms supplies 30 units at a price of $15, what is the total market supply?
What happens to the supply curve and price levels when firms exit the market due to losses?
Analyze the effect of market entry on supply and price until equilibrium is reached.
Synthesize the characteristics of a perfectly elastic long-run market supply curve.
In a perfectly competitive market, how does the long-run supply curve ensure equilibrium?