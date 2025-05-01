- 0. Basic Principles of Economics(0)
- Introduction to Economics(0)
- People Are Rational(0)
- People Respond to Incentives(0)
- Scarcity and Choice(0)
- Marginal Analysis(0)
- Allocative Efficiency, Productive Efficiency, and Equality(0)
- Positive and Normative Analysis(0)
- Microeconomics vs. Macroeconomics(0)
- Factors of Production(0)
- Circular Flow Diagram(0)
- Graphing Review(0)
- Percentage and Decimal Review(0)
- Fractions Review(0)
- 1. Reading and Understanding Graphs(0)
- Graphs of Two Variables(0)
- Relationships between Variables(0)
- Interpreting Graphs, Correlation, Causation, and Omitted Variables(0)
- Slope of Linear Graphs(0)
- Slope of a Curve at a Point(0)
- Finding the Maximum and Minimum Points on Graphs(0)
- Percentage and Decimal Review(0)
- Fractions Review(0)
- Areas of Shapes(0)
- 2. Introductory Economic Models(0)
- Production Possibilities Frontier (PPF) - Introduction and Productive Efficiency(0)
- PPF - Increasing Marginal Opportunity Costs and Allocative Efficiency(0)
- PPF - Outward Shifts(0)
- PPF - Comparative Advantage and Absolute Advantage(0)
- PPF - Comparative Advantage and Trade(0)
- PPF - The Price of the Trade(0)
- 3. The Market Forces of Supply and Demand(0)
- Competitive Markets(0)
- The Demand Curve(0)
- Shifts in the Demand Curve(0)
- Movement Along a Demand Curve(0)
- The Supply Curve(0)
- Shifts in the Supply Curve(0)
- Movement Along a Supply Curve(0)
- Market Equilibrium(0)
- Using the Supply and Demand Curves to Find Equilibrium(0)
- Effects of Surplus(0)
- Effects of Shortage(0)
- Supply and Demand: Quantitative Analysis(0)
- 4. Elasticity(0)
- Percentage Change and Price Elasticity of Demand(0)
- Elasticity and the Midpoint Method(0)
- Price Elasticity of Demand on a Graph(0)
- Determinants of Price Elasticity of Demand(0)
- Total Revenue Test(0)
- Total Revenue Along a Linear Demand Curve(0)
- Income Elasticity of Demand(0)
- Cross-Price Elasticity of Demand(0)
- Price Elasticity of Supply(0)
- Price Elasticity of Supply on a Graph(0)
- Elasticity Summary(0)
- 5. Consumer and Producer Surplus; Price Ceilings and Floors(0)
- Consumer Surplus and Willingness to Pay(0)
- Producer Surplus and Willingness to Sell(0)
- Economic Surplus and Efficiency(0)
- Quantitative Analysis of Consumer and Producer Surplus at Equilibrium(0)
- Price Ceilings, Price Floors, and Black Markets(0)
- Quantitative Analysis of Price Ceilings and Price Floors: Finding Points(0)
- Quantitative Analysis of Price Ceilings and Price Floors: Finding Areas(0)
- 6. Introduction to Taxes and Subsidies(0)
- 7. Externalities(0)
- 8. The Types of Goods(0)
- 9. International Trade(0)
- 10. The Costs of Production(0)
- 11. Perfect Competition(0)
- Introduction to the Four Market Models(0)
- Characteristics of Perfect Competition(0)
- Revenue in Perfect Competition(0)
- Perfect Competition Profit on the Graph(0)
- Short Run Shutdown Decision(0)
- Long Run Entry and Exit Decision(0)
- Individual Supply Curve in the Short Run and Long Run(0)
- Market Supply Curve in the Short Run and Long Run(0)
- Long Run Equilibrium(0)
- Perfect Competition and Efficiency(0)
- Four Market Model Summary: Perfect Competition(0)
- 12. Monopoly(0)
- Characteristics of Monopoly(0)
- Monopoly Revenue(0)
- Monopoly Profit on the Graph(0)
- Monopoly Efficiency and Deadweight Loss(0)
- Price Discrimination(0)
- Antitrust Laws and Government Regulation of Monopolies(0)
- Mergers and the Herfindahl-Hirschman Index (HHI)(0)
- Four Firm Concentration Ratio(0)
- Four Market Model Summary: Monopoly(0)
- 13. Monopolistic Competition(0)
- 14. Oligopoly(0)
- 15. Markets for the Factors of Production(0)
- The Production Function and Marginal Revenue Product(0)
- Demand for Labor in Perfect Competition(0)
- Shifts in Labor Demand(0)
- Supply of Labor in Perfect Competition(0)
- Shifts in Labor Supply(0)
- Differences in Wages(0)
- Other Factors of Production: Land and Capital(0)
- Unions(0)
- Monopsony(0)
- Bilateral Monopoly(0)
- 16. Income Inequality and Poverty(0)
- 17. Asymmetric Information, Voting, and Public Choice(0)
- 18. Consumer Choice and Behavioral Economics(0)
Public Goods: Demand Curve and Optimal Quantity: Videos & Practice Problems
Public Goods: Demand Curve and Optimal Quantity Practice Problems
If Jane is willing to pay $5 for a public good and Bob is willing to pay $7 for the same quantity, what is the total value society places on this quantity of the public good?
What is the primary difference in constructing demand curves for private goods versus public goods?
If the marginal social benefit of a public good is $20 and the marginal social cost is $20, what is the optimal quantity of the public good?
If the marginal social benefit of a public park is $15 and the marginal social cost is $10, should more or less of the park be provided?
Jane and Bob are willing to pay $8 and $10 respectively for 10 hours of security service. What is the total amount they are willing to pay together for this public good?
What is the process of adding individual quantities demanded at each price called?
If three individuals are willing to pay $3, $4, and $5 respectively for a public good, what is the total value society places on this quantity of the public good?
Why is it important to differentiate between horizontal and vertical summation when constructing demand curves?
If the marginal social benefit of a lighthouse is $30 and the marginal social cost is $30, what is the optimal quantity of the lighthouse service?
What does the marginal social benefit curve represent in the context of public goods?
In a market without externalities, what does the marginal social cost curve indicate?
If the marginal social benefit of a public library is $25 and the marginal social cost is $20, should more or less of the library service be provided?