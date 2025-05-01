- 0. Basic Principles of Economics(0)
Elasticity Summary: Videos & Practice Problems
Elasticity Summary Practice Problems
If the price elasticity of demand for a product is 0.5, how would you classify the demand for this product?
If the income elasticity of demand for a product is negative, what type of good is it?
If the cross-price elasticity of demand between two goods is positive, what is the relationship between these goods?
At the midpoint of a straight-line demand curve, what is the relationship between price elasticity of demand and total revenue?
Using the midpoint method, calculate the price elasticity of demand if the price of a product increases from $10 to $12 and the quantity demanded decreases from 100 units to 80 units.
A 5% increase in the price of a good leads to a 10% decrease in quantity demanded. What is the price elasticity of demand?
If the price of a product increases by 15% and the quantity supplied increases by 30%, what is the price elasticity of supply?
A company notices that a 20% increase in the price of its product results in a 20% decrease in quantity demanded. What is the elasticity of demand, and how should the company classify it?
A luxury car brand has an income elasticity of demand of 1.5. What does this indicate about the car brand, and how should the company adjust its marketing strategy during an economic boom?
The cross-price elasticity of demand between coffee and tea is -0.8. What does this indicate about the relationship between these two goods?
If the price of good A increases by 10% and the quantity demanded of good B decreases by 5%, what is the cross-price elasticity of demand, and what does it indicate about the relationship between goods A and B?
A product has a price elasticity of demand of 1.2. What does this imply about the product's demand?
A 20% increase in consumer income leads to a 10% increase in the quantity demanded for a good. What is the income elasticity of demand, and what type of good is it?