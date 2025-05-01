- 0. Basic Principles of Economics(0)
Using the Supply and Demand Curves to Find Equilibrium: Videos & Practice Problems
Using the Supply and Demand Curves to Find Equilibrium Practice Problems
What is the term used to describe the point where the supply and demand curves intersect on a graph?
Given the following supply and demand schedule, what is the equilibrium price and quantity? Price: $5, Quantity Demanded: 50, Quantity Supplied: 30 Price: $6, Quantity Demanded: 40, Quantity Supplied: 40 Price: $7, Quantity Demanded: 30, Quantity Supplied: 50
If the market price of a product is set above the equilibrium price, what is likely to occur, and how will the market adjust?
A natural disaster destroys a significant portion of the wheat crop. How will this affect the equilibrium price and quantity of wheat?
An increase in consumer income leads to a higher demand for electric cars. Which curve is affected, and in which direction does it shift?
When both supply and demand curves shift to the right, what can be said about the equilibrium quantity?
If the supply curve shifts to the left due to increased production costs, what happens to the equilibrium price and quantity?
In a market where both the supply and demand curves shift to the left, what can be said about the equilibrium price?
If a new technology reduces production costs, causing the supply curve to shift right, what is the likely effect on the market?
A government sets a price floor above the equilibrium price for milk. What is the likely outcome in the market?
Given the following data, what is the equilibrium price and quantity? Price: $10, Quantity Demanded: 20, Quantity Supplied: 40 Price: $12, Quantity Demanded: 30, Quantity Supplied: 30 Price: $14, Quantity Demanded: 40, Quantity Supplied: 20
In a market for smartphones, if the current price is below the equilibrium price, what is the expected market adjustment?
A new health study reveals that eating avocados significantly improves heart health. How will this affect the equilibrium price and quantity of avocados?
A technological advancement reduces the cost of producing solar panels. Which curve is affected, and in which direction does it shift?
When both supply and demand curves shift to the left, what can be said about the equilibrium price?
If the demand curve shifts to the right due to increased consumer preference, what happens to the equilibrium price and quantity?
In a market where the supply curve shifts to the right and the demand curve shifts to the left, what can be said about the equilibrium quantity?