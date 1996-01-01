Boost your knowledge with Microeconomics Flashcards!
Discover the power of flashcards for fun and efficient studying.
Popular flashcards of the week
Introduction to Economics quiz #1
0. Basic Principles of Economics
40 Terms
1 student found this helpful
Microeconomics flashcard sets
Find flashcards by topic or subject
165 Decks
- Externalities: Social Benefits and Social Costs quiz #17. Externalities40 Terms
- Externalities: Social Benefits and Social Costs quiz #27. Externalities40 Terms
- Externalities: Social Benefits and Social Costs quiz #37. Externalities27 Terms
- Public Solutions to Externalities quiz #17. Externalities28 Terms
- Private Solutions to Externalities: The Coase Theorem quiz #17. Externalities10 Terms
- Four Types of Goods and Two Characteristics quiz #18. The Types of Goods25 Terms
- The Free Rider Problem and the Tragedy of the Commons quiz #18. The Types of Goods29 Terms
- Public Goods: Demand Curve and Optimal Quantity quiz #18. The Types of Goods32 Terms
- Exporting and Importing quiz #19. International Trade40 Terms