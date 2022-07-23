Each of the following descriptions applies to more than one alkane. In each case, draw and name two structures that match the description.
a. an isopropylheptane
b. a diethyldecane
Each of the following descriptions applies to more than one alkane. In each case, draw and name two structures that match the description.
a. an isopropylheptane
b. a diethyldecane
Draw the structure for each of the following:
b. 2,2-dimethyl-4-isopropyloctane
The following names are all incorrect or incomplete, but they represent real structures. Draw each structure and name it correctly.
a. 2-ethylpentane
b. 3-isopropylhexane
Classify each hydrogen atom in the following compounds as primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°).
a. butane
b. isobutane
Label each hydrogen atom in the following compounds as primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°).
(a) CH3CH2CH(CH3)2
(b) (CH3)3CCH2CH3