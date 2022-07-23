Classify each hydrogen atom in the following compounds as primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°).
e. norbornane (bicyclo[2.2.1]heptane)
Classify each hydrogen atom in the following compounds as primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°).
e. norbornane (bicyclo[2.2.1]heptane)
Label each hydrogen atom in the following compounds as primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°).
(c) (CH3)2CHCH(CH3)CH2CH3
(d)
Label each hydrogen atom in the following compounds as primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°).
(e)
(f)
Correct the following incorrect names using standard IUPAC nomenclature. [Draw a compound that corresponds to the incorrect name, and then rename it.]
(e) 2,6-diethyl-1-methylcycloheptane
Draw the structure and give the molecular formula for each of the following compounds.
a. 1-ethyl-3-methylcycloheptane
b. isobutylcyclohexane
Draw the structure and give the molecular formula for each of the following compounds.
e. 3-ethyl-2,4-dimethylhexane
f. 1,1-diethyl-4-(3,3-dimethylbutyl)cyclohexane