Step 2: For part (e), start by identifying the substituent group (2,3-dimethylpentyl). This group consists of a pentane chain with two methyl groups attached at positions 2 and 3. Attach this substituent to a cycloalkane ring. For the first structure, attach it to a cyclopentane ring. For the second structure, attach it to a cyclohexane ring. Ensure proper placement of the substituent to maintain the correct IUPAC naming.