Draw a Lewis Structure for each species.
i. CH3OSO2OCH3
j. CH3C(NH)CH3
k. (CH3)3CNO
Draw a Lewis Structure for each species.
i. CH3OSO2OCH3
j. CH3C(NH)CH3
k. (CH3)3CNO
There is a small portion of the periodic table that you must know to do organic chemistry. Construct this part from memory, using the following steps.
a. From memory, make a list of the elements in the first two rows of the periodic table, together with their numbers of valence electrons
b. Use this list to construct the first two rows of the periodic table.
c. Organic compounds often contain sulfur, phosphorus, chlorine, bromine, and iodine. Add these elements to your periodic table.
Draw a Lewis Structure for each species.
e. CH3CHO
f. CH3S(O)CH3
g. H2SO4
h. CH3NCO
Draw a Lewis Structure for each species.
a. N2H4
b. N2H2
c. (CH3)2NH2Cl
d. CH3CN
Name the element that corresponds to each electronic configuration.
a. 1s2 2s2 2p2
b. 1s2 2s2 2p4
c. 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p3
d. 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p5
For each compound, state whether its bonding is covalent, ionic, or a mixture of covalent and ionic.
a. NaCl
b. NaOH
c. CH3Li
d. CH2Cl2
e. NaOCH3
f. HCO2Na
g. CF4