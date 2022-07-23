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Ch.1 - Structure and Bonding
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.1 - Structure and BondingProblem 31a-d
Chapter 1, Problem 31a-d

Draw a Lewis Structure for each species.
a. N2H4
b. N2H2
c. (CH3)2NH2Cl
d. CH3CN

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of Lewis structures. Lewis structures are diagrams that show the bonding between atoms of a molecule and the lone pairs of electrons that may exist. They help visualize the arrangement of electrons in a molecule.
Step 2: For N2H4, start by counting the total number of valence electrons. Nitrogen (N) has 5 valence electrons and hydrogen (H) has 1 valence electron. Calculate the total: 2(N) * 5 + 4(H) * 1 = 14 valence electrons.
Step 3: For N2H2, count the total number of valence electrons. Again, nitrogen has 5 valence electrons and hydrogen has 1 valence electron. Calculate the total: 2(N) * 5 + 2(H) * 1 = 12 valence electrons.
Step 4: For (CH3)2NH2Cl, count the total number of valence electrons. Carbon (C) has 4 valence electrons, hydrogen has 1, nitrogen has 5, and chlorine (Cl) has 7. Calculate the total: 2(C) * 4 + 7(H) * 1 + 1(N) * 5 + 1(Cl) * 7 = 26 valence electrons.
Step 5: For CH3CN, count the total number of valence electrons. Carbon has 4 valence electrons, hydrogen has 1, and nitrogen has 5. Calculate the total: 2(C) * 4 + 3(H) * 1 + 1(N) * 5 = 16 valence electrons.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Lewis Structures

Lewis structures are diagrams that represent the bonding between atoms of a molecule and the lone pairs of electrons that may exist. They are essential for visualizing the arrangement of atoms, the distribution of electrons, and the types of bonds (single, double, or triple) in a molecule. Understanding how to draw Lewis structures helps in predicting the geometry, reactivity, and properties of the molecule.
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Drawing the Lewis Structure for N2H4.

Valence Electrons

Valence electrons are the outermost electrons of an atom and are crucial in forming chemical bonds. In drawing Lewis structures, it is important to know the number of valence electrons for each atom to ensure that the structure adheres to the octet rule, where atoms tend to have eight electrons in their valence shell, or the duet rule for hydrogen, which requires two electrons.
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Formal Charge

Formal charge is a concept used to determine the most stable Lewis structure for a molecule. It is calculated by assuming equal sharing of electrons in bonds and is given by the formula: Formal Charge = (Valence Electrons) - (Non-bonding Electrons) - (Bonding Electrons/2). Structures with formal charges closest to zero are generally more stable, and this concept helps in identifying the most plausible structure among possible resonance forms.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw a Lewis Structure for each species.

i. CH3OSO2OCH3

j. CH3C(NH)CH3

k. (CH3)3CNO

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Textbook Question

Draw a Lewis structure for each compound. Include all nonbonding pairs of electrons.

a. CH3COCH2CHCHCOOH

b. NCCH2COCH2CHO

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2
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Textbook Question

Both PCl3 and PCl5 are stable compounds. Draw Lewis structures for these two compounds.

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Textbook Question

There is a small portion of the periodic table that you must know to do organic chemistry. Construct this part from ­memory, using the following steps.

a. From memory, make a list of the elements in the first two rows of the periodic table, together with their numbers of valence electrons

b. Use this list to construct the first two rows of the periodic table.

c. Organic compounds often contain sulfur, phosphorus, chlorine, bromine, and iodine. Add these elements to your ­periodic table.

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Textbook Question

Draw a Lewis Structure for each species.

e. CH3CHO

f. CH3S(O)CH3

g. H2SO4

h. CH3NCO

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Textbook Question

For each compound, state whether its bonding is covalent, ionic, or a mixture of covalent and ionic.

a. NaCl

b. NaOH

c. CH3Li

d. CH2Cl2

e. NaOCH3

f. HCO2Na

g. CF4

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1
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