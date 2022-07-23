Skip to main content
Ch.1 - Structure and Bonding
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.1 - Structure and BondingProblem 31e-h
Chapter 1, Problem 31e-h

Draw a Lewis Structure for each species.
e. CH3CHO
f. CH3S(O)CH3
g. H2SO4
h. CH3NCO

Verified step by step guidance
1
To draw the Lewis structure for CH3CHO (acetaldehyde), start by identifying the central atoms. Carbon is typically a central atom. Arrange the atoms as CH3-C-H=O, where the carbonyl group (C=O) is a key feature.
For CH3S(O)CH3 (dimethyl sulfoxide), recognize that sulfur is the central atom bonded to two methyl groups (CH3) and an oxygen atom. The sulfur atom will have a double bond with the oxygen atom, and single bonds with each methyl group.
In the case of H2SO4 (sulfuric acid), sulfur is the central atom. It is bonded to four oxygen atoms, with two of these oxygen atoms forming double bonds with sulfur, and the other two oxygen atoms each bonded to a hydrogen atom, forming hydroxyl groups.
For CH3NCO (methyl isocyanate), start by arranging the atoms with carbon as the central atom. The structure is CH3-N=C=O, where the nitrogen is bonded to the methyl group and the carbon is double-bonded to both nitrogen and oxygen.
Ensure that all atoms in each structure satisfy the octet rule (or duet for hydrogen), and adjust the placement of lone pairs and multiple bonds as necessary to achieve this. Count the total number of valence electrons to verify that the structure is correct.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
9m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Lewis Structures

Lewis structures are diagrams that represent the bonding between atoms of a molecule and the lone pairs of electrons that may exist. They are essential for visualizing the arrangement of atoms, the distribution of electrons, and predicting the shape and reactivity of the molecule. Each line represents a pair of shared electrons, while dots represent lone pairs.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:12
Drawing the Lewis Structure for N2H4.

Valence Electrons

Valence electrons are the outermost electrons of an atom and are crucial in forming chemical bonds. In drawing Lewis structures, knowing the number of valence electrons helps determine how atoms bond and how many bonds an atom can form. For example, carbon has four valence electrons, allowing it to form four covalent bonds.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:40
Valence Electrons of Transition Metals

Formal Charge

Formal charge is a concept used to determine the most stable Lewis structure for a molecule. It is calculated by subtracting the number of electrons assigned to an atom in the structure from the number of valence electrons in the free atom. Structures with formal charges closest to zero are generally more stable, guiding the correct placement of electrons in the structure.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:34
Calculating formal and net charge.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw a Lewis Structure for each species.

i. CH3OSO2OCH3

j. CH3C(NH)CH3

k. (CH3)3CNO

1524
views
Textbook Question

Draw a Lewis structure for each compound. Include all nonbonding pairs of electrons.

a. CH3COCH2CHCHCOOH

b. NCCH2COCH2CHO

4032
views
2
rank
Textbook Question

Both PCl3 and PCl5 are stable compounds. Draw Lewis structures for these two compounds.

1333
views
Textbook Question

Draw a Lewis Structure for each species.

a. N2H4

b. N2H2

c. (CH3)2NH2Cl

d. CH3CN

2730
views
Textbook Question

Draw a line-angle formula for each compound.

a. CH3COCH2CHCHCOOH

b. NCCH2COCH2CHO

2483
views
Textbook Question

For each compound, state whether its bonding is covalent, ionic, or a mixture of covalent and ionic.

a. NaCl

b. NaOH

c. CH3Li

d. CH2Cl2

e. NaOCH3

f. HCO2Na

g. CF4

2268
views
1
rank