Textbook Question
Draw a Lewis Structure for each species.
i. CH3OSO2OCH3
j. CH3C(NH)CH3
k. (CH3)3CNO
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Draw a Lewis Structure for each species.
i. CH3OSO2OCH3
j. CH3C(NH)CH3
k. (CH3)3CNO
Draw a Lewis structure for each compound. Include all nonbonding pairs of electrons.
a. CH3COCH2CHCHCOOH
b. NCCH2COCH2CHO
Both PCl3 and PCl5 are stable compounds. Draw Lewis structures for these two compounds.
Draw a Lewis Structure for each species.
a. N2H4
b. N2H2
c. (CH3)2NH2Cl
d. CH3CN
Draw a line-angle formula for each compound.
a. CH3COCH2CHCHCOOH
b. NCCH2COCH2CHO
For each compound, state whether its bonding is covalent, ionic, or a mixture of covalent and ionic.
a. NaCl
b. NaOH
c. CH3Li
d. CH2Cl2
e. NaOCH3
f. HCO2Na
g. CF4