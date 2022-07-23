Step 4: Compare the nucleophiles in part (b). (CH3)2O is an ether, while (CH3)2S is a thioether. Sulfur is less electronegative than oxygen, meaning it holds onto its electrons less tightly and is more polarizable. This makes (CH3)2S a stronger nucleophile than (CH3)2O in an SN2 reaction, especially in a protic solvent like alcohol.