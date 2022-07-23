Leaving Groups

A leaving group is an atom or group that can depart from the parent molecule during a chemical reaction, facilitating the formation of new bonds. In SN2 reactions, the quality of the leaving group significantly affects the reaction rate; better leaving groups, such as iodide (I-) compared to chloride (Cl-), enhance the reaction's efficiency. Understanding the role of leaving groups is vital for predicting the feasibility of converting 1-chlorobutane into 1-iodobutane and butanenitrile.