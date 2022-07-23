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Ch.6 - Alkyl Halides; Nucleophilic Substitution
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.6 - Alkyl Halides; Nucleophilic SubstitutionProblem 15c,d
Chapter 6, Problem 15c,d

Show how you might use SN2 reactions to convert 1-chlorobutane into the following compounds.
c. 1-iodobutane
d. CH3—(CH2)3—CN

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the SN2 reaction mechanism. SN2 reactions involve a single-step nucleophilic substitution where the nucleophile attacks the electrophilic carbon and simultaneously displaces the leaving group. This reaction is favored in primary alkyl halides like 1-chlorobutane.
Step 2: For part c (conversion to 1-iodobutane), select an appropriate nucleophile. Use iodide ion (I⁻) as the nucleophile because it is a strong nucleophile and can replace the chlorine atom in 1-chlorobutane. The reaction can be carried out in a polar aprotic solvent like acetone to favor the SN2 mechanism.
Step 3: Write the reaction for part c. The iodide ion attacks the carbon bonded to chlorine in 1-chlorobutane, displacing the chloride ion (Cl⁻) and forming 1-iodobutane. The reaction can be represented as: CH₃(CH₂)₃Cl + I⁻ → CH₃(CH₂)₃I + Cl⁻.
Step 4: For part d (conversion to CH₃—(CH₂)₃—CN), select an appropriate nucleophile. Use cyanide ion (CN⁻) as the nucleophile because it is a strong nucleophile and can replace the chlorine atom in 1-chlorobutane. Again, use a polar aprotic solvent like acetone to favor the SN2 mechanism.
Step 5: Write the reaction for part d. The cyanide ion attacks the carbon bonded to chlorine in 1-chlorobutane, displacing the chloride ion (Cl⁻) and forming CH₃—(CH₂)₃—CN. The reaction can be represented as: CH₃(CH₂)₃Cl + CN⁻ → CH₃(CH₂)₃CN + Cl⁻.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

SN2 Reaction Mechanism

The SN2 (substitution nucleophilic bimolecular) reaction is a type of nucleophilic substitution where a nucleophile attacks an electrophile, resulting in the simultaneous displacement of a leaving group. This mechanism involves a single concerted step, where the nucleophile approaches the electrophile from the opposite side of the leaving group, leading to inversion of configuration. Understanding this mechanism is crucial for predicting the outcomes of reactions involving alkyl halides like 1-chlorobutane.
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Nucleophiles and Electrophiles

In organic chemistry, nucleophiles are species that donate an electron pair to form a chemical bond, while electrophiles are electron-deficient species that accept electron pairs. In the context of SN2 reactions, the nucleophile attacks the electrophilic carbon atom of the alkyl halide, displacing the leaving group. Identifying strong nucleophiles, such as iodide ions (I-) or cyanide ions (CN-), is essential for successfully converting 1-chlorobutane into the desired products.
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Leaving Groups

A leaving group is an atom or group that can depart from the parent molecule during a chemical reaction, facilitating the formation of new bonds. In SN2 reactions, the quality of the leaving group significantly affects the reaction rate; better leaving groups, such as iodide (I-) compared to chloride (Cl-), enhance the reaction's efficiency. Understanding the role of leaving groups is vital for predicting the feasibility of converting 1-chlorobutane into 1-iodobutane and butanenitrile.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

For each pair, predict the stronger nucleophile in the SN2 reaction (using an alcohol as the solvent). Explain your prediction.

a. (CH3CH2)3N or (CH3CH2)2NH

b. (CH3)2O or (CH3)2S

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Textbook Question

Predict the major products of the following substitutions.

f.

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Textbook Question

For each pair, predict the stronger nucleophile in the SN2 reaction (using an alcohol as the solvent). Explain your prediction.

c. NH3 or PH3

d. CH3S or H2S

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Textbook Question

When methylenecyclohexane is treated with a low concentration of bromine under irradiation by a sunlamp, two substitution products are formed.

a. Propose structures for these two products. (b) Propose a mechanism to account for their formation.

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Textbook Question

Show how you might use SN2 reactions to convert 1-chlorobutane into the following compounds.

e. CH3—(CH2)3—C≡CH

f. CH3CH2—O—(CH2)3—CH3

g. CH3—(CH2)3—NH2

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Textbook Question

Predict the major products of the following substitutions.

e. 1-chloropentane + NaI →

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