SN2 Mechanism

The SN2 (substitution nucleophilic bimolecular) mechanism involves a single concerted step where the nucleophile attacks the electrophile, leading to the displacement of a leaving group. This reaction is characterized by a backside attack, resulting in inversion of configuration at the carbon center. The rate of the reaction depends on the concentration of both the nucleophile and the substrate, making it bimolecular.