Leaving Groups

Leaving groups are atoms or groups that can depart from the substrate during a chemical reaction, allowing for the formation of new bonds. A good leaving group is typically stable after departure and can be a halide ion (like Cl- from 1-chlorobutane) or other groups such as tosylate or mesylate. The ability of a leaving group to stabilize its negative charge is critical in determining the feasibility of an SN2 reaction.