Show how you might use SN2 reactions to convert 1-chlorobutane into the following compounds.
c. 1-iodobutane
d. CH3—(CH2)3—CN
Show how you might use SN2 reactions to convert 1-chlorobutane into the following compounds.
c. 1-iodobutane
d. CH3—(CH2)3—CN
For each pair, predict the stronger nucleophile in the SN2 reaction (using an alcohol as the solvent). Explain your prediction.
a. (CH3CH2)3N or (CH3CH2)2NH
b. (CH3)2O or (CH3)2S
Predict the major products of the following substitutions.
f.
For each pair, predict the stronger nucleophile in the SN2 reaction (using an alcohol as the solvent). Explain your prediction.
c. NH3 or PH3
d. CH3S– or H2S
When methylenecyclohexane is treated with a low concentration of bromine under irradiation by a sunlamp, two substitution products are formed.
a. Propose structures for these two products. (b) Propose a mechanism to account for their formation.
For each pair, predict the stronger nucleophile in the SN2 reaction (using an alcohol as the solvent). Explain your prediction.
e. (CH3)3N or (CH3)2O
f. CH3COO– or CF3COO–