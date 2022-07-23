Step 2: Analyze the pair (CH3)3N vs. (CH3)2O. (CH3)3N is a neutral amine, while (CH3)2O is a neutral ether. Amines are generally better nucleophiles than ethers because nitrogen is less electronegative than oxygen, making nitrogen more willing to donate its lone pair of electrons. Additionally, steric hindrance in (CH3)3N is moderate, but it is still less hindered compared to the oxygen in (CH3)2O.