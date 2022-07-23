Leaving Groups

Leaving groups are atoms or groups that can depart from the parent molecule during a chemical reaction, allowing for the formation of new bonds. In S<sub>N</sub>2 reactions, good leaving groups are typically weak bases that can stabilize the negative charge after departure. Common leaving groups include halides and sulfonate esters. Recognizing the nature of the leaving group is vital for understanding the reactivity and product formation in nucleophilic substitution reactions.