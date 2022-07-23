Textbook Question
Every year the Earth travels about 10⁹ km as it orbits the Sun. What is Earth's average speed in km/h?
1618
views
Every year the Earth travels about 10⁹ km as it orbits the Sun. What is Earth's average speed in km/h?
An airplane travels 1900 km at a speed of 720 km/h, and then encounters a tailwind that boosts its speed to 990 km/h for the next 2700 km. What was the total time for the trip? What was the average speed of the plane for this trip? [Hint: Does Eq. 2–12d apply?]
A horse trots away from its trainer in a straight line, moving 38 m away in 7.4 s. It then turns abruptly and gallops halfway back in 1.8 s. Calculate its average speed
If you are driving 85 km/h along a straight road and you look to the side for 2.0 s, how far do you travel during this inattentive period?