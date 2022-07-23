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Ch. 02 - Describing Motion: Kinematics in One Dimension
Giancoli Douglas - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th edition
Giancoli Douglas5th editionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137488179Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksGiancoli Douglas 5th editionCh. 02 - Describing Motion: Kinematics in One DimensionProblem 1
Chapter 2, Problem 1

If you are driving 85 km/h along a straight road and you look to the side for 2.0 s, how far do you travel during this inattentive period?

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Convert the speed from kilometers per hour (km/h) to meters per second (m/s) using the conversion factor: 1 km/h = 1000 m / 3600 s. The formula is: \( v_{\text{m/s}} = v_{\text{km/h}} \times \frac{1000}{3600} \).
Substitute the given speed of 85 km/h into the formula to find the speed in m/s.
Use the formula for distance traveled under constant speed: \( d = v \cdot t \), where \( v \) is the speed in m/s and \( t \) is the time in seconds.
Substitute the converted speed (from step 2) and the given time of 2.0 seconds into the formula.
Simplify the expression to calculate the distance traveled during the inattentive period.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Speed and Distance Relationship

The relationship between speed, distance, and time is fundamental in physics. It is expressed by the formula: distance = speed × time. This means that if you know the speed at which an object is moving and the time it travels, you can calculate the distance covered during that time.
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Unit Conversion

In physics, it is often necessary to convert units to ensure consistency in calculations. In this case, the speed is given in kilometers per hour (km/h), while time is in seconds (s). To calculate distance accurately, one must convert the speed into a compatible unit, such as meters per second (m/s), to match the time unit.
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Inattentive Driving

Inattentive driving refers to periods when a driver is not focused on the road, which can lead to dangerous situations. In this scenario, the driver looks away for 2.0 seconds, during which they continue to travel at a constant speed. Understanding this concept helps to frame the context of the question, emphasizing the importance of attention while driving.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Every year the Earth travels about 10⁹ km as it orbits the Sun. What is Earth's average speed in km/h?

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Textbook Question

A particle at t₁ = ― 2.0 s is at 𝓍₁ = 5.2 cm and at t₂ = 3.4 s is at 𝓍₂ = 8.5 cm. What is its average velocity over this time interval? Can you calculate its average speed from these data? Why or why not?

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Textbook Question

A horse trots away from its trainer in a straight line, moving 38 m away in 7.4 s. It then turns abruptly and gallops halfway back in 1.8 s. Calculate its average speed

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