Textbook Question
Every year the Earth travels about 10⁹ km as it orbits the Sun. What is Earth's average speed in km/h?
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Every year the Earth travels about 10⁹ km as it orbits the Sun. What is Earth's average speed in km/h?
A particle at t₁ = ― 2.0 s is at 𝓍₁ = 5.2 cm and at t₂ = 3.4 s is at 𝓍₂ = 8.5 cm. What is its average velocity over this time interval? Can you calculate its average speed from these data? Why or why not?
A horse trots away from its trainer in a straight line, moving 38 m away in 7.4 s. It then turns abruptly and gallops halfway back in 1.8 s. Calculate its average speed