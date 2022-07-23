Bill can throw a ball vertically at a speed 1.5 times faster than Joe can. How many times higher will Bill's ball go than Joe's?
A robot used in a pharmacy picks up a medicine bottle at t = 0. It accelerates at 0.20 m/s² for 4.5 s, then travels without acceleration for 68 s and finally decelerates at ―0.40 m/s² for 2.5 s to reach the counter where the pharmacist will take the medicine from the robot. From how far away did the robot fetch the medicine?
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Key Concepts
Kinematics
Acceleration
Equations of Motion
Figure 2–55 shows the position vs. time graph for two bicycles, A and B. At which instant(s) are the bicycles passing each other? Which bicycle is passing the other?
Two children are playing on two trampolines. The first child bounces up one-and-a-half times higher than the second child. The initial speed upwards of the second child is 4.0 m/s. What is the initial speed of the first child?
A parachutist bails out of an airplane, and freely falls 75 m (ignore air friction). Then the parachute opens, and her acceleration is ― 1.5 m/s² (up). The parachutist reaches the ground with a speed of 1.5 m/s. From how high did she bail out of the plane?
Suppose a 65-kg person jumps from a height of 3.0 m down to the ground. What is the speed of the person just before landing (Chapter 2)?
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Figure 2–55 shows the position vs. time graph for two bicycles, A and B. Which bicycle has the larger average velocity?