A robot used in a pharmacy picks up a medicine bottle at t = 0. It accelerates at 0.20 m/s² for 4.5 s, then travels without acceleration for 68 s and finally decelerates at ―0.40 m/s² for 2.5 s to reach the counter where the pharmacist will take the medicine from the robot. From how far away did the robot fetch the medicine?
Ch. 02 - Describing Motion: Kinematics in One Dimension
Giancoli Douglas5th editionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137488179Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksGiancoli Douglas 5th editionCh. 02 - Describing Motion: Kinematics in One DimensionProblem 100
Chapter 2, Problem 100
Bill can throw a ball vertically at a speed 1.5 times faster than Joe can. How many times higher will Bill's ball go than Joe's?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the relationship between the maximum height of a projectile and its initial velocity. The maximum height (h) is given by the formula: , where is the initial velocity and is the acceleration due to gravity.
Recognize that Bill's initial velocity is 1.5 times Joe's initial velocity. Let Joe's initial velocity be , so Bill's initial velocity is .
Substitute the initial velocities into the height formula for both Bill and Joe. For Joe: . For Bill: .
Simplify the expression for Bill's height. Using , Bill's height becomes: .
Find the ratio of Bill's height to Joe's height: . This shows that Bill's ball will go 2.25 times higher than Joe's.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:12m
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Kinematics
Kinematics is the branch of mechanics that describes the motion of objects without considering the forces that cause the motion. It involves concepts such as displacement, velocity, and acceleration. In this context, understanding kinematics is essential to analyze how the initial speed of the ball affects its maximum height.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:25
Kinematics Equations
Projectile Motion
Projectile motion refers to the motion of an object that is thrown or projected into the air, subject only to the acceleration of gravity. For vertical throws, the maximum height reached by the projectile can be calculated using the initial velocity and the acceleration due to gravity. This concept is crucial for determining how the height of Bill's throw compares to Joe's.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:44
Introduction to Projectile Motion
Energy Conservation
The principle of energy conservation states that energy cannot be created or destroyed, only transformed from one form to another. In the context of projectile motion, the kinetic energy of the ball at the moment of release is converted into gravitational potential energy at its peak height. This relationship helps in calculating the heights reached by Bill and Joe based on their respective throwing speeds.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:24
Conservation Of Mechanical Energy
Related Practice
Textbook Question
1368
views
Textbook Question
Figure 2–55 shows the position vs. time graph for two bicycles, A and B. At which instant(s) are the bicycles passing each other? Which bicycle is passing the other?
1649
views
Textbook Question
A parachutist bails out of an airplane, and freely falls 75 m (ignore air friction). Then the parachute opens, and her acceleration is ― 1.5 m/s² (up). The parachutist reaches the ground with a speed of 1.5 m/s. From how high did she bail out of the plane?
1685
views
Textbook Question
Suppose a 65-kg person jumps from a height of 3.0 m down to the ground. What is the speed of the person just before landing (Chapter 2)?
<IMAGE>
1542
views
Textbook Question
Figure 2–55 shows the position vs. time graph for two bicycles, A and B. Which bicycle has the larger average velocity?
1679
views