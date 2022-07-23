Two cars approach a street corner at right angles to each other (Fig. 3–57). Car 1 travels at a speed relative to Earth v₁ₑ = 35 km/h, and car 2 at v₂ₑ = 55 km/h. What is the relative velocity of car 1 as seen by car 2? What is the velocity of car 2 relative to car 1?
A motorboat whose speed in still water is 4.30 m/s must aim upstream at an angle of 23.5° (with respect to a line perpendicular to the shore) in order to travel directly across the stream. What is the resultant speed of the boat with respect to the shore? (See Fig. 3–33.)
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Key Concepts
Relative Velocity
Vector Addition
Trigonometric Functions
A stunt driver wants to make his car jump over 8 cars parked side by side below a horizontal ramp (Fig. 3–46). With what minimum speed must he drive off the horizontal ramp? The vertical height of the ramp is 1.5 m above the car roofs and the horizontal distance he must clear is 22 m.
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A person in the passenger basket of a hot-air balloon throws a ball horizontally outward from the basket with speed 12.0 m/s (Fig. 3–64). What initial velocity (magnitude and direction) does the ball have relative to a person standing on the ground if the hot-air balloon is descending at 3.0 m/s relative to the ground?
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At serve, a tennis player aims to hit the ball horizontally. What minimum speed is required for the ball to clear the 0.90-m-high net about 15.0 m from the server if the ball is 'launched' from a height of 2.30 m? Where will the ball land if it just clears the net (and will it be 'good' in the sense that it lands within 7.0 m of the net)? How long will it be in the air? See Fig. 3–50.
A diver running 2.5 m/s dives out horizontally from the edge of a vertical cliff and 3.5 s later reaches the water below. How high was the cliff and how far from its base did the diver hit the water?