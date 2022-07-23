Pythagorean Theorem in Vector Context

The Pythagorean theorem states that in a right triangle, the square of the length of the hypotenuse is equal to the sum of the squares of the lengths of the other two sides. In the context of vectors, if two vectors are perpendicular, the magnitude of the resultant vector can be calculated using this theorem, leading to the equation Vᵣ² = V₁² + V₂².