Textbook Question
Figure 3–39 shows two vectors, and , whose magnitudes are A = 6.8 units and B = 5.5 units. Determine if = + . Give the magnitude and direction for each.
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Figure 3–39 shows two vectors, and , whose magnitudes are A = 6.8 units and B = 5.5 units. Determine if = + . Give the magnitude and direction for each.
Two vectors, and , add to a resultant . Describe and if .
A delivery truck travels 21 blocks north, 16 blocks east, and 26 blocks south. What is its final displacement from the origin? Assume the blocks are equal length.