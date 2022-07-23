A train traveling at a constant speed rounds a curve of radius 215 m. A lamp suspended from the ceiling swings out to an angle of 18.5° throughout the curve. What is the speed of the train? [Hint: See Example 4–15.]
A coffee cup on the horizontal dashboard of a car slides forward when the driver decelerates from 45 km/h to rest in 3.5 s or less, but not if she decelerates in a longer time. What is the coefficient of static friction between the cup and the dash? Assume the road and the dashboard are level (horizontal).
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Key Concepts
Newton's First Law of Motion
Friction
Deceleration and Acceleration
The 70.0-kg climber in Fig. 5–53 is supported in the 'chimney' by the friction forces exerted on his shoes and back. The static coefficients of friction between his shoes and the wall, and between his back and the wall, are 0.80 and 0.60, respectively. What is the minimum normal force he must exert? Assume the walls are vertical and that the static friction forces are both at their maximum. Ignore his grip on the rope.
Tarzan plans to cross a gorge by swinging in an arc from a hanging vine (Fig. 5–50). If his arms are capable of exerting a force of 1350 N on the vine, what is the maximum speed he can tolerate at the lowest point of his swing? His mass is 78 kg and the vine is 4.8 m long.
The position of a particle moving in the xy plane is given by = (2.0m) cos [(3.0 rad/s)t ] +(2.0m) sin [(3.0 rad/s)t ] , where r is in meters and t is in seconds. Calculate the velocity and acceleration vectors as functions of time.
A 28.0-kg block is connected to an empty 2.00-kg bucket by a cord running over a frictionless pulley (Fig. 5–56). The coefficient of static friction between the table and the block is 0.42 and the coefficient of kinetic friction between the table and the block is 0.34. Sand is gradually added to the bucket until the system just begins to move. Calculate the acceleration of the system.
A pilot performs an evasive maneuver by diving vertically at a constant 310 m/s. If he can withstand an acceleration of 9.0 g’s without blacking out, at what altitude must he begin to pull his plane out of the dive (moving in a vertical circular path) to avoid crashing into the sea?