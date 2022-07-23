(III) A 4.0-kg block is stacked on top of a 12.0-kg block, which is accelerating along a horizontal table at a = 5.2m/s2 (Fig. 5–43). Let μk = μs = μ. What is the force that must be applied to the 12.0-kg block in (a) and in (b), assuming that the table is frictionless?
Tarzan plans to cross a gorge by swinging in an arc from a hanging vine (Fig. 5–50). If his arms are capable of exerting a force of 1350 N on the vine, what is the maximum speed he can tolerate at the lowest point of his swing? His mass is 78 kg and the vine is 4.8 m long.
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Key Concepts
Centripetal Force
Newton's Second Law of Motion
Energy Conservation
On an ice rink two skaters of equal mass grab hands and spin in a mutual circle once every 2.5 s. If we assume their arms are each 0.80 m long and their individual masses are 55.0 kg, how hard are they pulling on one another?
A coffee cup on the horizontal dashboard of a car slides forward when the driver decelerates from 45 km/h to rest in 3.5 s or less, but not if she decelerates in a longer time. What is the coefficient of static friction between the cup and the dash? Assume the road and the dashboard are level (horizontal).
A jet plane traveling 1890 km/h (525 m/s) pulls out of a dive by moving in an arc of radius 4.80 km. What is the plane's acceleration in g's?
The position of a particle moving in the xy plane is given by = (2.0m) cos [(3.0 rad/s)t ] +(2.0m) sin [(3.0 rad/s)t ] , where r is in meters and t is in seconds. Calculate the velocity and acceleration vectors as functions of time.
A pilot performs an evasive maneuver by diving vertically at a constant 310 m/s. If he can withstand an acceleration of 9.0 g’s without blacking out, at what altitude must he begin to pull his plane out of the dive (moving in a vertical circular path) to avoid crashing into the sea?