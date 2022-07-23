Work Done by a Force

Work is defined as the product of the force applied to an object and the displacement of that object in the direction of the force. In the context of the pendulum, the work done by the horizontal force F is calculated by integrating the force over the path taken by the bob as it moves from the vertical position (θ = 0) to an angle θ₀. The work done is dependent on the angle and the length of the pendulum.