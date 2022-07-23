Work

In physics, work is defined as the product of the force applied to an object and the distance over which that force is applied, in the direction of the force. Mathematically, it is expressed as W = F × d × cos(θ), where W is work, F is the force, d is the distance, and θ is the angle between the force and the direction of motion. When an object moves vertically against gravity, the work done is related to the gravitational force acting on the object.