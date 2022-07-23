At room temperature, an oxygen molecule, with mass of 5.31 x 10⁻²⁶ kg, typically has a kinetic energy of about 6.21 x 10⁻²¹ J . How fast is it moving?
A car traveling at a velocity v can stop in a minimum distance d. What would be the car’s minimum stopping distance if it were traveling at a velocity of 2v?
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Key Concepts
Kinematics
Stopping Distance
Energy and Work
A 3.5-kg object moving in two dimensions initially has a velocity = (10.0 î + 20.0 ĵ) m/s. A net force then acts on the object for 2.0 s, after which the object’s velocity is = (15.0 î + 30.0 ĵ) m/s. Determine the work done by on the object.
We usually neglect the mass of a spring if it is small compared to the mass attached to it. But in some applications, the mass of the spring must be taken into account. Consider a spring of unstretched length ℓ and mass MS uniformly distributed along the length of the spring. A mass m is attached to the end of the spring. One end of the spring is fixed and the mass m is allowed to vibrate horizontally without friction (Fig. 7–31). Each point on the spring moves with a velocity proportional to the distance from that point to the fixed end. For example, if the mass on the end moves with speed v₀, the midpoint of the spring moves with speed v₀ / 2. Show that the kinetic energy of the mass plus spring when the mass m is moving with velocity v is K = (1/2)Mv² where M = m + (1/3)MS is the “effective mass” of the system. [Hint: Let D be the total length of the stretched spring. Then the velocity of an infinitesimal length dx of spring, of mass dM, located at x is v(x) = v₀(x/D). Note also that dM = dx( MS/D).]
A 3.0-m-long steel chain is stretched out along the top level of a horizontal scaffold at a construction site, in such a way that 2.0 m of the chain remains on the top level and 1.0 m hangs vertically, Fig. 7–27. At this point, the force on the hanging segment is sufficient to pull the entire chain over the edge. Once the chain is moving, the kinetic friction is so small that it can be neglected. How much work is performed on the chain by the force of gravity as the chain falls from the point where 2.0 m remains on the scaffold to the point where the entire chain has left the scaffold? (Assume that the chain has a linear weight density of 24 N/m.)
In the game of paintball, players use guns powered by pressurized gas to propel 33-g gel capsules filled with paint at the opposing team. Game rules dictate that a paintball cannot leave the barrel of a gun with a speed greater than 85 m/s. Model the shot by assuming the pressurized gas applies a constant force F to a 33-g capsule over the length of the 32-cm barrel. Determine F by using the work-energy principle.
The force required to compress an “imperfect” horizontal spring (doesn’t follow Hooke’s law) an amount x is given by F = 150x + 12x³, where x is in meters and F in newtons. If the spring is compressed 2.0 m, what speed will it give to a 3.0-kg ball held against it and then released?