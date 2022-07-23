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Ch. 07 - Work and Energy
Giancoli Douglas - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th edition
Giancoli Douglas5th editionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137488179Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksGiancoli Douglas 5th editionCh. 07 - Work and EnergyProblem 85
Chapter 7, Problem 85

We usually neglect the mass of a spring if it is small compared to the mass attached to it. But in some applications, the mass of the spring must be taken into account. Consider a spring of unstretched length ℓ and mass MS uniformly distributed along the length of the spring. A mass m is attached to the end of the spring. One end of the spring is fixed and the mass m is allowed to vibrate horizontally without friction (Fig. 7–31). Each point on the spring moves with a velocity proportional to the distance from that point to the fixed end. For example, if the mass on the end moves with speed v₀, the midpoint of the spring moves with speed v₀ / 2. Show that the kinetic energy of the mass plus spring when the mass m is moving with velocity v is K = (1/2)Mv² where M = m + (1/3)MS is the “effective mass” of the system. [Hint: Let D be the total length of the stretched spring. Then the velocity of an infinitesimal length dx of spring, of mass dM, located at x is v(x) = v₀(x/D). Note also that dM = dx( MS/D).]

Verified step by step guidance
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Start by understanding the problem: The goal is to calculate the total kinetic energy of the system, which includes the kinetic energy of the mass m and the kinetic energy of the spring. The spring's mass is distributed uniformly, and its velocity varies along its length. The effective mass M is defined as m + (1/3)M_S.
Write the expression for the total kinetic energy of the system. The total kinetic energy is the sum of the kinetic energy of the mass m and the kinetic energy of the spring. The kinetic energy of the mass m is (1/2)m*v₀². For the spring, we need to integrate the kinetic energy of each infinitesimal segment along its length.
Express the velocity of an infinitesimal segment of the spring. The velocity of a segment at a distance x from the fixed end is given as v(x) = v₀(x/D), where D is the total length of the stretched spring. This accounts for the fact that the velocity varies linearly along the spring.
Determine the mass of an infinitesimal segment of the spring. The mass of a small segment dx is dM = (M_S/D)dx, where M_S is the total mass of the spring and D is its stretched length. This ensures the mass is distributed uniformly along the spring.
Integrate the kinetic energy of the spring. The kinetic energy of an infinitesimal segment is (1/2)dM*v(x)². Substituting dM and v(x), the expression becomes (1/2)(M_S/D)dx*(v₀²)(x²/D²). Integrate this expression over the length of the spring (from x = 0 to x = D). The result of the integration will yield (1/6)M_S*v₀². Add this to the kinetic energy of the mass m to get the total kinetic energy: K = (1/2)m*v₀² + (1/6)M_S*v₀². Combine terms to express the total kinetic energy as K = (1/2)Mv₀², where M = m + (1/3)M_S.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Kinetic Energy

Kinetic energy is the energy possessed by an object due to its motion, calculated using the formula K = (1/2)mv², where m is the mass and v is the velocity of the object. In this context, the kinetic energy of the system includes both the mass m and the effective mass of the spring, which accounts for the distribution of mass along its length.
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Effective Mass

Effective mass is a concept used to simplify the analysis of systems with distributed mass, such as a spring. It combines the mass of the attached object and a fraction of the spring's mass to create a single equivalent mass that can be used in calculations. In this case, the effective mass is given by M = m + (1/3)M_S, where M_S is the mass of the spring.
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Velocity Distribution in a Spring

In a vibrating spring, the velocity of each point along the spring varies depending on its distance from the fixed end. The velocity of an infinitesimal segment of the spring is proportional to its distance from the fixed end, leading to a linear distribution of velocity. This relationship is crucial for calculating the total kinetic energy of the spring and the attached mass.
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