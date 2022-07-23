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Ch. 07 - Work and Energy
Giancoli Douglas - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th edition
Giancoli Douglas5th editionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137488179Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksGiancoli Douglas 5th editionCh. 07 - Work and EnergyProblem 45
Chapter 7, Problem 45

Consider a force F₁ = A/xA/\(\sqrt{x}\) which acts on an object during its journey along the x axis from x = 0.0 to x = 1.0m, where A = 3.0 Nm¹⸍². Show that during this journey, even though F₁ is infinite at x = 0.0, the work W done on the object by this force is finite, and determine W.

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Step 1: Recall the formula for work done by a force along a path. The work done by a variable force F(x) along the x-axis is given by the integral: Wx = xfiF(x)dx, where xi and xf are the initial and final positions, respectively.
Step 2: Substitute the given force F1 = Ax into the work integral. The work becomes: W = 01Axdx, where A = 3.0 N·m1/2.
Step 3: Simplify the integral. Rewrite Ax as Ax-12. The integral becomes: W = A01x-12dx.
Step 4: Evaluate the integral. Use the power rule for integration: abxndx = bn+1-an+1/(n+1), where n ≠ -1. Here, n = -1/2, so the integral becomes: W = A[x12+1]|01.
Step 5: Simplify the result. After evaluating the definite integral, you will find that the work done is finite because the singularity at x = 0.0 is integrable. Substitute the limits x = 1.0 and x = 0.0 into the expression to determine the final value of W.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Force and Its Mathematical Representation

In physics, force is defined as an interaction that causes an object to change its velocity, and it can be represented mathematically. In this case, the force F₁ is given as A/√x, where A is a constant. This representation indicates that as x approaches zero, the force becomes infinitely large, which is crucial for understanding the behavior of the force over the specified range.
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Work Done by a Force

Work is defined as the integral of force over a distance, mathematically expressed as W = ∫ F dx. In this scenario, even though the force F₁ becomes infinite at x = 0, the work done can still be finite if the force decreases rapidly enough as x increases. This concept is essential for evaluating the total work done on the object as it moves from x = 0 to x = 1.0 m.
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Improper Integrals

An improper integral is used when integrating functions that have infinite limits or discontinuities. In this case, the integral for work involves evaluating the limit as x approaches zero, which requires careful handling to determine if the integral converges to a finite value. Understanding improper integrals is key to solving the problem and confirming that the work done is indeed finite despite the infinite force at the starting point.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

At room temperature, an oxygen molecule, with mass of 5.31 x 10⁻²⁶ kg, typically has a kinetic energy of about 6.21 x 10⁻²¹ J . How fast is it moving?

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Textbook Question

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Textbook Question

A grocery cart with mass of 16 kg is pushed at constant speed up a 12° ramp by a force FP which acts at an angle of 17° below the horizontal. Find the work done by each of the forces (mg\(\overrightarrow{g}\), FN\(\overrightarrow{F_{N}\)}_{}, FN\(\overrightarrow{F_{N}\)}) on the cart if the ramp is 7.5 m long.

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Textbook Question

A 3.0-m-long steel chain is stretched out along the top level of a horizontal scaffold at a construction site, in such a way that 2.0 m of the chain remains on the top level and 1.0 m hangs vertically, Fig. 7–27. At this point, the force on the hanging segment is sufficient to pull the entire chain over the edge. Once the chain is moving, the kinetic friction is so small that it can be neglected. How much work is performed on the chain by the force of gravity as the chain falls from the point where 2.0 m remains on the scaffold to the point where the entire chain has left the scaffold? (Assume that the chain has a linear weight density of 24 N/m.)

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Textbook Question

If the hill in Example 7–2 (Fig. 7–4) was not an even slope but rather an irregular curve as in Fig. 7–23, show that the same result would be obtained as in Example 7–2: namely, that the work done by gravity depends only on the height of the hill and not on its shape or the path taken.

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Textbook Question

The net force exerted on a particle acts in the positive x direction. Its magnitude increases linearly from zero at x = 0, to 380 N at x = 3.0m. It remains constant at 380 N from x = 3.0m to x = 7.0m, and then decreases linearly to zero at x = 12.0m. Determine the work done to move the particle from x = 0 to x = 12.0m graphically, by determining the area under the Fₓ versus x graph.

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