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Ch. 07 - Work and Energy
Giancoli Douglas - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th edition
Giancoli Douglas5th editionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137488179Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksGiancoli Douglas 5th editionCh. 07 - Work and EnergyProblem 52
Chapter 7, Problem 52

A 2800-kg space vehicle, initially at rest, falls vertically from a height of 2900 km above the Earth’s surface. Determine how much work is done by the force of gravity in bringing the vehicle to the Earth’s surface.

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Determine the gravitational potential energy at the initial height (2900 km above the Earth's surface) using the formula: U=-GMmr, where G is the gravitational constant, M is the mass of the Earth, m is the mass of the space vehicle, and r is the distance from the center of the Earth to the vehicle (Earth's radius + 2900 km).
Calculate the gravitational potential energy at the Earth's surface using the same formula: U=-GMmr, where r is now the Earth's radius.
Find the work done by gravity by calculating the change in gravitational potential energy: W=Ui-Uf, where Ui is the initial potential energy and Uf is the final potential energy.
Substitute the known values for the gravitational constant G, Earth's mass M, Earth's radius, and the mass of the space vehicle into the equations to compute the initial and final potential energies.
Subtract the final potential energy from the initial potential energy to determine the total work done by gravity. Ensure that the units are consistent throughout the calculation (e.g., meters for distance, kilograms for mass).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Work Done by Gravity

Work done by a force is defined as the product of the force and the distance over which it acts, in the direction of the force. In the case of gravity, the work done can be calculated using the formula W = F * d, where F is the gravitational force and d is the distance fallen. For an object falling under gravity, this work is equal to the change in gravitational potential energy.
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Gravitational Potential Energy

Gravitational potential energy (U) is the energy an object possesses due to its position in a gravitational field, calculated as U = m * g * h, where m is mass, g is the acceleration due to gravity, and h is the height above a reference point. As the vehicle falls, its potential energy decreases, and this energy is converted into kinetic energy and work done by gravity.
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Acceleration Due to Gravity

The acceleration due to gravity (g) is the rate at which an object accelerates towards the Earth when in free fall, approximately 9.81 m/s² near the Earth's surface. However, this value decreases with altitude. For large heights, such as 2900 km, the average gravitational acceleration must be considered, which can be calculated using the formula g = G * M / r², where G is the gravitational constant, M is the mass of the Earth, and r is the distance from the center of the Earth.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

At room temperature, an oxygen molecule, with mass of 5.31 x 10⁻²⁶ kg, typically has a kinetic energy of about 6.21 x 10⁻²¹ J . How fast is it moving?

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Textbook Question

A 3.5-kg object moving in two dimensions initially has a velocity v1\(\overrightarrow{v_1}\)_{} = (10.0 î + 20.0 ĵ) m/s. A net force F\(\overrightarrow{F}\) then acts on the object for 2.0 s, after which the object’s velocity is v2\(\overrightarrow{v_2}\)_{} = (15.0 î + 30.0 ĵ) m/s. Determine the work done by F\(\overrightarrow{F}\) on the object.

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Textbook Question

Consider a force F₁ = A/xA/\(\sqrt{x}\) which acts on an object during its journey along the x axis from x = 0.0 to x = 1.0m, where A = 3.0 Nm¹⸍². Show that during this journey, even though F₁ is infinite at x = 0.0, the work W done on the object by this force is finite, and determine W.

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Textbook Question

A 3.0-m-long steel chain is stretched out along the top level of a horizontal scaffold at a construction site, in such a way that 2.0 m of the chain remains on the top level and 1.0 m hangs vertically, Fig. 7–27. At this point, the force on the hanging segment is sufficient to pull the entire chain over the edge. Once the chain is moving, the kinetic friction is so small that it can be neglected. How much work is performed on the chain by the force of gravity as the chain falls from the point where 2.0 m remains on the scaffold to the point where the entire chain has left the scaffold? (Assume that the chain has a linear weight density of 24 N/m.)

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Textbook Question

If the hill in Example 7–2 (Fig. 7–4) was not an even slope but rather an irregular curve as in Fig. 7–23, show that the same result would be obtained as in Example 7–2: namely, that the work done by gravity depends only on the height of the hill and not on its shape or the path taken.

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Textbook Question

The net force exerted on a particle acts in the positive x direction. Its magnitude increases linearly from zero at x = 0, to 380 N at x = 3.0m. It remains constant at 380 N from x = 3.0m to x = 7.0m, and then decreases linearly to zero at x = 12.0m. Determine the work done to move the particle from x = 0 to x = 12.0m graphically, by determining the area under the Fₓ versus x graph.

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