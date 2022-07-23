Textbook Question
A novice skier, starting from rest, slides down an icy frictionless 8.0° incline whose vertical height is 115 m. How fast is she going when she reaches the bottom?
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A novice skier, starting from rest, slides down an icy frictionless 8.0° incline whose vertical height is 115 m. How fast is she going when she reaches the bottom?
A particle is constrained to move in one dimension along the x axis and is acted upon by a force given by = - (k/x³) î, where k is a constant with units appropriate to the SI system. Find the potential energy function U(x), if U is arbitrarily defined to be zero at x = 2.0m, so that U (2.0m) = 0.
By how much does the gravitational potential energy of a 58-kg pole vaulter change if her center of mass rises 4.0 m during the jump?
A 66.5-kg hiker starts at an elevation of 1150 m and climbs to the top of a peak 2660 m high. What is the hiker’s change in potential energy?