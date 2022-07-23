Gravitational Potential Energy

Gravitational potential energy (PE) is the energy an object possesses due to its position in a gravitational field. It is calculated using the formula PE = mgh, where m is mass, g is the acceleration due to gravity, and h is the height above a reference point. In this scenario, the initial potential energy of the basketball when dropped from 5.0 m can be compared to its potential energy at the rebound height of 3.0 m.